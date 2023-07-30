Crusaders must reach a new level to rock Rosenborg, insists Billy Joe Burns

Although Stephen Baxter’s boys turned in a scintillating performance to nick a 2-2 draw against Rosenborg at Seaview in midweek, realistic Burns admits his team’s hopes of making the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League still hang by a thread.

Philip Lowry got the Crues off to the best possible start before goals from Carlos Holse and Ole Saeter had the Norwegians in front at the interval. It was Burns who sent the Shore Road fans into a frenzy with the late strike that Erlend Dahl Reitan turned into his own net to level the tie and give Baxter’s men a chance to progress.

“The performance must be up there with the best European nights I can ever remember, but we know the job is still only half done,” says Burns.

“If we go out there and get tanked, the performance will mean nothing.

“The European nights at Seaview are great, they are special. Since I’ve joined the club, we’ve always given a good account of ourselves at Seaview.

“Year on year it’s got better and better — the crowds are bigger, there is a better atmosphere. It’s definitely grown in recent years.”

Thursday’s clash was the clubs’ fifth meeting in European combat, but the Crues are still looking for their first win over the Norwegians.

Burns adds: “I wasn’t here 10 years ago when the Crues first played Rosenborg, but I saw highlights of the game. You can see the huge difference in the club, on and off the pitch.

“There were not many fans at the game and the ground wasn’t as good, but now we are playing in front of almost a full house for these matches. That fans get behind us for the 90 minutes and that really spurs us on.

“That’s down to the manager and his backroom staff; they’ve built the club from where it was back then to where it is now. Hopefully, that trend continues.”

Having sustained a rib injury in the previous round against Haka, boss Baxter took a gamble by naming Burns in the side — and it paid a huge dividend.

“For the first few days, I could hardly move or even breathe,” he reveals.

“I didn’t train all week. I was genuinely 50-50 on the morning of the game, so I wanted the gaffer to make the decision for me. I don’t know how many painkillers I’d taken over the day and I genuinely didn’t feel the injury during the game, but when I sat down after it I began to feel it. That’s what happens in football, your adrenalin gets you through.”

Burns believes it will be a totally different scenario at the Lerkendal Stadion on Thursday.

“Momentum is massive in football and we had it with us at Seaview.” he says.

“No matter who you’re playing if you build momentum, it does spur you on. In saying that, teams of Rosenborg’s quality can suck the momentum straight out of you. There’s no doubt they’ll be baying for blood over there, but we had them rattled at times at Seaview.

“For a majority of the time, we didn’t touch the ball, we had to do a lot of chasing. Then, when you do win it, it just seems like they are continually coming at you all the time, but we held a good shape, that’s one thing we’ve done over the years.

“We know with the boys we have up front we can score a goal at any minute of any game. All it takes is one good ball and Paul Heatley or Ross Clarke are in — or one good flick on for Jordan Owens or Adam Lecky. We are really confident of scoring at any moment, especially at Seaview.

“We must go out there, keep our shape. You never know what happens.”