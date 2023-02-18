Crusaders overcame illness to down Coleraine, reveals Stephen Baxter

Adam Lecky wheels away in celebration after putting the seal on Crusaders’ victory over Coleraine

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter saluted his side’s character as they took the wind out of Coleraine’s sails in blustery conditions at Seaview.

The Crues, a formidable force at their Shore Road venue, were too streetwise and smart for the Bannsiders, whose 14-game unbeaten League run ended with a whimper.

Oran Kearney’s men were unable to deliver a shot on target, while goals from Paul Heatley and the impressive Adam Lecky made it 40 out of a possible 45 points at Seaview for the side with the best home record in the top flight.

Baxter was thrilled with his side’s display, particularly as the squad has been affected by illness.

“It was an amazing performance from us, especially as we were missing 12 people at training on Thursday after a virus ran through the camp,” he revealed.

“We weren’t sure if we could get a team on the pitch. Jude Winchester didn’t make it, it affected our backroom staff and you didn’t know how the players would react but they stepped up to the plate big time.

“They gave everything they had for the football club and were outstanding. Adam Lecky’s performance was devastating. He brought others into the game and created opportunities. Paul Heatley said he was gone with a bad throat but he got off his sick bed and gave us that performance which you just have to admire. That is character coming out of people.”

Crusaders had a few early corners and started to knock on the door but without finding a killer pass in windy conditions.

Coleraine captain Stephen O’Donnell was kicking himself in the 36th minute when he misjudged the bounce of the ball after Ross Clarke’s long clearance and Heatley nipped in to power home.

Just before half-time, the Crues nearly doubled their lead in similar fashion. This time Conor McDermott allowed the ball to bounce over his head and Heatley charged towards Gareth Deane but this time his effort was blocked by the keeper’s legs.

Crusaders wrapped up the win on 86 minutes when Lowry picked the pocket of Jack O’Mahony and slid the ball into the centre, where Lecky supplied the cool finish.

Kearney admitted his side ran out of steam in this top-six heavyweight test.

“We don’t scream and shout about injuries but in the last two weeks we have had some unusable subs and it’s been the same group of players that have gone to the well for a few weeks,” he said.

“It’s fine if you go from Saturday to Saturday but today it looked like a bridge too far for us.

“Andy Scott shouldn’t be playing given his lack of match fitness. We didn’t really have the personnel to deal with that and then we concede a c*** goal which gives them the adrenaline burst that we were searching for, for something to hold onto and it was extremely hard from there.”

CRUSADERS: Tuffey 7, Burns 7, Robinson 9, Weir 7 (Caddell, 69 mins, 7), Lowry 8, Lecky 9, Ebbe 7 (Thompson, 83 mins, 7), Larmour 8, Heatley 8, McKeown 7, Clarke 8. Unused subs: Murphy, O’Rourke, Stewart, Boyd, Maguire.

Coleraine: Deane 6, Kane 6, D Jarvis 5, A Jarvis 5 (O’Mahony, 58 mins, 5), Carson 5, Fyfe 5 (Lynch, 58 mins, 6), O’Donnell 5, Glackin 6, McDermott 5, Shevlin 5, Scott 5 (McCrudden, 69 mins, 6). Unused subs: Doherty, Mullan, Carlin, McLaughlin.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon) 6.