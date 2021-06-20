Crusaders striker McGonigle decides against joining Larne despite fee being agreed

Crusaders striker Jamie McGonigle has turned down an offer to join Larne after a fee was agreed this week between the two clubs.

The 25-year-old striker from Dungiven joined the Crues two years ago and has a year left of his deal at Seaview.

The north Belfast club does not want to lose a player that cost £50,000 for nothing next year and wanted McGonigle to extend his contract.

However, this failed to materialise, prompting speculation about his future and enquiries from Larne and Glentoran.

Larne agreed a deal with the Crues but the former Coleraine player was not interested, fuelling speculation that he preferred a return to The Showgrounds.

The Bannsiders made contact with Crusaders this week to make a bid for McGonigle, but their offer was dismissed as ‘derisory’ by the Shore Road club.

Stephen Baxter this week signed former Larne striker Johnny McMurray on a three year deal, casting doubts about McGonigle’s future at the North Belfast club.

“I want to get a good pre-season under my belt and my aim is to score 15 goals by January, just as I did at Larne before I got injured,” said McMurray. “That’s my plan.”

Meanwhile, battle lines are being drawn up ahead of the Irish FA AGM next week on the subject of a Code of Conduct for IFA Council members.

The Mid Ulster FA is at loggerheads with the parent body over the wording of part of the association’s Code, which representatives feel could impact negatively on their clubs.

Representatives must sign up to the IFA’s current Code of Conduct before being considered for Council and high office, but several Mid Ulster representatives have so far refused to accede.

They object to an IFA assertion that representatives must at all times act in the best interests of the IFA, in contrast to FIFA’s code.

The FIFA Code of Ethics states that representatives must ‘support the objectives and principles of FIFA, the confederations, associations, leagues and clubs in every way’.

Mid Ulster reps feel they could find themselves unable to take up or support cases brought by clubs against the IFA in what is seen as a move to assert more control over council members.