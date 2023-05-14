Crusaders Strikers driven by male team’s Cup success, says Mairead McCann

The long-serving Crusaders Strikers forward, now in her tenth year at the club, has yet to taste success and that is something she is determined to put right, with that drive for trophies now heightened after Stephen Baxter’s men beat Ballymena United 4-0 last Sunday.

There have been Cup Final defeats for the Strikers in each of the last two seasons while, League-wise, the Crues have achieved relative success, being the best of the rest in both 2021 and 2022 as they finished third on each occasion, just short of a serious title challenge.

This time around, the Shore Road girls are well placed after four games, in a pack of three teams sitting just three points behind defending Champions Cliftonville Ladies and 2021 winners Glentoran Women, with their only defeat so far coming in a 5-2 loss to Linfield Women, when finishing was the difference between the teams.

“The targets for the club collectively is to bring home some silverware,” says McCann, as she looks ahead to a clash with Larne Women at Seaview on Friday night.

“We will always contend for the League — we will never not go for it.

“We will try to push higher up than we did last season, try to collect as many points as we can and, while winning silverware is an aim, yes, to also contend for the League and to show that Crusaders Strikers are not to be overlooked, that’s the main thing.

“We’ve worked really hard in pre-season and hopefully all that pays off and we can bring something back to the club.

“It has been a while and it would be nice to do that, not only for the players, but also for the staff behind the scenes as well.

“It’s not just a football team for me, it’s a family as well. The girls are always there, the staff are always supportive and I would like to win something with the club as a reward for the dedication that they give towards all the players, all the hard work that the staff put in throughout the years is building, so it would be nice to bring something back for them.”

A Northern Ireland futsal international, McCann also spent some time as a professional in Sweden earlier in her career.

That experience gained in the paid ranks in Scandinavia has given McCann an insight that has led her to spot similarities as the female game in Northern Ireland develops at a rapid pace after years of more patient progress.

“I feel like it is going along the lines of the professional route and it’s being taken a lot more seriously,” says McCann.

“Women’s football is starting to be noticed a lot more as well, which is good to see.

“It gives the younger players more opportunities if they ever want to go across the water to play, or go through the university route. To have that status here with professional contracts is good to see for our League.”

Cliftonville’s 12-0 hammering of Larne Women on Friday night moved them to the top of the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership on goal difference ahead of Glentoran Women, whose 3-0 win at Sion Swifts Ladies continue their 100 per cent record while inflicting a first defeat on the Swifts.

THIS WEEK’S PREMIERSHIP FIXTURES

Wednesday (7.45pm):Derry City Women v Ballymena United Women.

Friday (7.45pm):Cliftonville Ladies v Sion Swifts Ladies, Crusaders Strikers v Larne Women, Glentoran Women v Lisburn Ladies, Linfield Women v Mid Ulster Ladies