Crusaders Strikers dumped out of All-Island Cup after narrow defeat to Cork City

Rachel McLaren was red-carded in Crusaders Strikers' defeat to Cork City, eliminating them from Avenir Sports All-Island Cup Semi-Final contention

Crusaders Strikers missed out on a place in the Semi-Finals of the Avenir Sports All-Island Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Cork City.

The Strikers were unable to join their north Belfast neighbours Cliftonville Ladies in the last-four, with the Solitude girls completing their group phase unbeaten thanks to a 1-1 draw at home to Sligo Rovers.

Even a win wouldn’t have been enough for Crusaders as their defeat to DLR Waves, who beat Treaty United, would have seen the Dublin University team placed ahead of them.

A goal from Fiana Bradley seven minutes before half-time was enough to see Cork qualify with a 100 per cent record, with the Strikers’ hopes of a comeback dented when Rachel McLaren was sent off 13 minutes from time.

Danielle Maxwell maintained her goal a game record in the competition when she scored Cliftonville’s 24th-minute opener, but they only led for a matter of seconds before Emma Doherty drew Sligo level at Solitude.

Sion Swifts Ladies bowed out on a high, sealing a 1-0 win over Bohemians thanks to a Caoirse Doherty goal after 31 minutes.

Mia Moore scored Linfield Women’s goal in a 2-1 defeat to Athlone Town, in between Dana Scheriff and Roisin Molloy netting in either half, but it is Galway United who make it into the Semi-Finals from Group A.

Wexford Youths won away at Peamount United, thus Glentoran Women now must beat Shamrock Rovers today in order to top Group B ahead of them.