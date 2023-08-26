Crusaders worried that Jimmy Callacher has suffered bad injury, admits Stephen Baxter

Newry City 0 Crusaders 4

Crusaders defender Jimmy Callacher is stretchered off in their win over Newry City

Stephen Baxter admitted he fears Jimmy Callacher has suffered a bad injury after the defender was taken off on a stretcher in their win at Newry City.

On a day when the Crues maintained their flying start to the season, it was overshadowed by the loss of the 32-year-old, who was in clear distress as he left the pitch.

Afterwards, Baxter admitted it was deeply concerning as he reflected on a four goal win, secured through goals from Ben Kennedy, Daniel Larmour and Adam Lecky’s double.

“To come to any ground in the Irish League and get four goals without reply is always very good,” he said.

“It only adds up to three points, of course, but the manner of the performance is going to be overshadowed by the incident with Jimmy Callacher. That is probably our biggest worry.”

The injury happened after 13 minutes, with the Crues leading through Kennedy’s early goal, as Callacher challenged Ciaran O’Connor in the box.

Medical teams spent several minutes tending to the stricken centre-back, who joined from Linfield this summer and who later departed on crutches, with his left knee heavily strapped.

Baxter admitted it looked a serious injury.

“I can’t give you an assessment, obviously he has to go to hospital right now,” he added.

“The paramedics have looked after him particularly well, and I thank the people at Newry as well for the wonderful effort that they’ve all given.

“You always hope that these things will pan out okay, but when you see gas and air and you see the pain and you see all the problems around that, you know that things are not pointing in the right direction.

“Let’s hope that Jimmy is okay, that is the most important thing.”

The injury aside, it was another dominant win by the Crues, who followed up their 9-0 demolition of Carrick with four more goals here.

The outstanding Kennedy set the tempo, picking up where he left off on Tuesday night with a goal inside four minutes here.

Jordan Forsythe’s cross was flicked on to the winger, who controlled the ball on his chest, turned sharply and finished well with his left foot.

That made it five goals in as many days for Kennedy, who seems determined to make up for lost time after missing most of last season through injury.

Kennedy then turned provider for the second in the 29th minute, crossing to the back post where Larmour was free to head in.

Teams have made a habit of blowing leads this season but there was no chance of that happening here.

Approaching the hour mark, sub Ross Clarke sped down the right and crossed to Lecky, who headed in from close range.

Goal number four came 14 minutes from the end after more terrific play from Kennedy, who turned smartly in the box and teed up Lecky, who finished deftly.

Lecky could have claimed a hat-trick late on but headed over from after another Clarke cross.

Newry boss Gary Boyle felt his side let the game get away from them too easily.

“A 4-0 defeat is never nice, particularly at home, but it’s one we have to park and move on from very quickly,” he said.

“These games are not going to define our season, although we certainly want to be more competitive than a 4-0 defeat.

“I don’t think the score reflected the game – there were elements that we were really pleased with, particularly in terms of possession.

“But if we get chances, particularly against the top teams, we have to take them.”

NEWRY CITY: Maguire 5, King 5, N Healy 6, McKeown 5, O’Connor 5 (McGovern 82), B Healy 5 (Hughes 65), Martin 5 (Carroll 42 5), Owens 5 (Lockhart 65 6), Mooney 6, Forde 5, Salley 5 (Newell 65 6).

Subs not used: Murphy, Poynton.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey 6, Burns 7 (Smith 78 6), Callacher 6 (Clarke 18 7), Larmour 7, O’Rourke 7, Weir 7 (Winchester 78 6), Lowry 7, Forsythe 7, Kennedy 8 (Anderson 78 6), Heatley 7 (Teelan 78 6), Lecky 8.

Subs not used: Williamson, Owens.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey)