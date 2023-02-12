‘Daft’ Kyle Lafferty will be vital to Linfield’s title push, says David Healy

Linfield manager David Healy says that new signing Kyle Lafferty can be a ‘pain in the a*se and daft’ at times but has backed him to become an important figure in the title run in for the Blues.

Northern Ireland striker Lafferty made his Linfield debut yesterday and while he was nowhere near his best in a crucial 1-0 victory over Cliftonville at Windsor Park, taking the champions to within a point of leaders Larne and the Reds at the top of the table, Healy is convinced the 35-year-old will come good and make a big impact for the rest of the season which continues on Tuesday for the Blues at rejuvenated Glentoran.

Thrown out of the Northern Ireland squad in September having made a sectarian remark in a bar for which he later apologised and served a 10-match ban, Lafferty’s arrival at Windsor this week after leaving Kilmarnock last month has been the most high-profile Irish League signing for years.

In his first Linfield match the Fermanagh native was constantly cheered by the home fans and jeered by the visiting supporters, missed a glorious chance in the first half and was booked in the second following an altercation with Cliftonville defender Colin Coates who continued their verbal battle after the ex-Rangers star was substituted late on.

Healy said: “Kyle is a pain in the a*se at times, can be daft and by his own admission he has made mistakes and human errors but he brings a good personality with him and I have no doubt in Kyle’s ability and believe he will prove to be a good signing.”

Asked by Sunday Life Sport why he chose to sign Lafferty, Healy said: “He was a free agent and I know the ability he has. He will have better games than what he had against Cliftonville.

“He hasn’t been at his fluent best for a number of months now. Obviously there was the ban and he had to soak that up and then he became available.

“I didn’t think there was an opportunity to bring him in but the opportunity arose and I’ve always had a lot of time for Kyle. He is someone who I’ve known for a long time and somebody I have always respected as a player.

“He had a huge hand in Northern Ireland qualifying for Euro 2016 and has had an incredible journey in his playing career.

“The buzz in and around training this week has been good and I thought the atmosphere in our game against Cliftonville was really good, too.

“The worry when you bring new players to the club is that they haven’t been at clubs of a similar stature to Linfield but Kyle has played for huge clubs so coming to Linfield is not the biggest club Kyle has ever played for but it is the biggest club he is going to play for now.”

On the verbals from the experienced Coates towards Lafferty, Healy said: “I spoke to Colin at the end. He is as cute as can be. He has made a career out of being smart. He’s a smart defender and understands the game and maybe wants to provoke a reaction out of players, not just Kyle, and there are individuals in the Irish League with a short fuse.

“I thought the way Kyle managed himself was good and as I’ve said he will improve going forward.”