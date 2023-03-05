Dan Harper striving to step it up in World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup

Dan Harper (right) has his sights set on victories and podiums in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup this season — © Gruppe C Photography

Dan Harper has said the priority between now and the start of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup in mid-April is to maximise the potential of the BMW M4 GT3 car he will campaign.

Harper is returning to the competition for a second consecutive season with fellow BMW M Works drivers Max Hesse and Neil Verhagen, with the German machine continuing to be run by ROWE Racing.

The flag is set to drop on the opening round in seven weeks’ time, with this taking teams to the famous Monza circuit in northern Italy for the first three-hour race. In the build-up to it, the young trio will travel to France this coming Tuesday and Wednesday to participate in a two-day official test.

They enjoyed a solid first season in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup where gaining experience in a field packed with some of the quickest and most successful GT names on the planet was the priority.

Stand-out performances came in the 1,000km of Paul Ricard, and the 24 Hours of Spa — the most prestigious GT3 meeting on last year’s calendar — where they narrowly missed out on a podium finish.

With those positives in the bag, 22-year-old Harper is keen to keep moving forward at the wheel of a car that is quickly emerging as the one to beat.

“I am really excited to be doing the GT World Challenge Europe again with Max, Neil and ROWE Racing,” said the Hillsborough man, who will dovetail outings with a maiden assault on the British GT title and a return to the Nürburgring 24 in Germany.

“We made great progress last year and with a testing programme planned for the coming weeks, we’re going to be working hard as a team to try and get the car in a good place to start the season. After some good performances last year that saw us narrowly miss out on the podium, hopefully we can pick up some trophies as the season progresses. I cannot wait to get started.”

Harper’s expectations are shared by Andreas Roos — the man who offered him a works contract at the end of last year, and is responsible for orchestrating BMW M Motorsport’s on-track activities.

“In the BMW M4 GT3’s second season our objective is to do battle for big wins and titles — and ROWE Racing has an important part to play,” he said. “I am looking forward to racing together in 2023, which will hopefully see us have many reasons to celebrate.”