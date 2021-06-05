Dan McFarland sums up 'proud' end to Ulster's season after 'bonus' takeaway from Rainbow Cup

The thing with dead rubber games is that, well, structure can vanish out the window with running rugby, albeit of the frantic kind, gaining the upper hand.

And that’s what certainly happened in this crazy end of term encounter.

Whatever your view on the less than lauded Rainbow Cup, it has at least managed to produce a barrel full of entertainment and, frankly, there was plenty of it on hand for Ulster’s final game from this pretty lengthy season.

At least there was some symmetry to be found in all the chaos.

Indeed, how appropriate that Ian Madigan stepped up to kick the winning points for the hosts with the final play of the game – just as he did last September at the same venue to nail a place in the PRO14 title shoot-out – to send the province away to whatever off-season they have by managing to halt their four-game losing streak.

And what of Iain Henderson? The British and Irish Lions left the action late on after what was believed to be a head knock though this should not rule him out of involvement in the squad’s first run-out against Japan later this month.

Quite the contest then. Ten tries in total with 65 points collectively scored while four yellow cards were brandished by referee Ben Whitehouse – though maybe another card, even of another colour ought to have been produced for a head hit on Michael Lowry which would have ruled out Eroni Sau’s equalising score – along with several challenges from the captains via the experimental laws.

There wasn’t too much that Dan McFarland could add as he signed off for the season with a first Rainbow Cup win.

"I couldn’t be prouder of the lads," he said.

"I’m not the biggest fan of the Rainbow Cup," added the Ulster head coach after last week’s disrupted preparation due to Covid which came in the wake of the previously cancelled home tie with the Scarlets.

“It couldn’t be helped and it would have been great if we had played out the PRO14 but they wanted the South African teams in in some way and this is the only way it has been possible.

“Our focus on our semi-final (against Leicester in the European Challenge Cup) probably caused us to stall on the start line (of the Rainbow Cup).

“And then we missed the chance to beat the Scarlets at home (due to Covid) but a lot of guys got a chance and put their hands up so that was a bonus from it.”

The Ulster coach also paid tribute to departing players Matt Faddes, Albi Mathewson and Kyle McCall who were all on the Murrayfield turf in addition to assistant coach Dwayne Peel who now takes his leave to lead the Scarlets.

Anyway, back to the game. It was breathless stuff. Ulster were 12-0 down before they had barely had a touch but then roared back to score 31 unanswered points with their foothold gained with some assistance from Edinburgh’s two almost simultaneous yellow cards.

And yet at 31-12 to Ulster, early in the second half after Rob Lyttle’s excellently worked try, we might have known it wasn’t over.

Yellow cards for Lowry and Nick Timoney meant that Ulster also had to play for a period with 13 on the turf and, inevitably, there were consequences with the Scots – who had their own Lions Hamish Watson and Duhan van der Merwe in their starting side – racking up 19 points to level it.

At this stage it looked as if all the previously excellent work produced by Madigan, Timoney, James Hume, Dave Shanahan and Stuart McCloskey would all be in vain but Ulster then finally got their break from this less than loved competition.

Blair Kinghorn missed the extras from Sau’s score and with three minutes on the clock it stood at 31-31.

Ulster needed one more surge and a penalty decision. They got both and though Madigan’s ambitious drop goal with penalty advantage didn’t make it – he was only back on after Billy Burns had gone off injured – he then coolly placed the ball on the tee and from a tricky enough angle, rifled it through the sticks.

Saving everything to the last. It just had to be, didn’t it?

Edinburgh: H Paterson, E Sau, J Johnstone, G Taylor, D van der Merwe, B Kinghorn, C Shiel; B Venter, P Harrison, WP Nel, M Sykes, B Toolis, J Ritchie (capt), H Watson, B Muncaster

Subs: M Willemse for Harrison 47mins, P Schoeman for Venter 47mins, S Berghan for for Van der Merwe 26-30mins, for Nel 47mins, M Kunavula for Toolis 61mins, H Morris for Watson 72mins, H Pyrgos for Shiel 66mins, N Chamberlain for Paterson 70 mins, C Hutchison for Van der Merwe 55mins.

Yellow cards: H Watson 17mins, WP Nel 19mins.

Ulster: R Lyttle, M Faddes, J Hume, S McCloskey, C Gilroy, I Madigan, D Shanahan; K McCall, A McBurney, M Moore, A O’Connor, I Henderson (capt), Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, N Timoney.

Replacements: Rob Herring for McBurney 45mins, Andrew Warwick for McCall 45mins, Tom O’Toole for Moore 45mins, Kieran Treadwell for O’Connor 60mins, Greg Jones for Marcus Rea 52mins, Alby Mathewson for Shanahan 65mins, Billy Burns for Madigan h-t, Madigan for Burns 65mins, Michael Lowry for Faddes h-t, O’Connor for Henderson 67mins

Yellow card: Lowry 63mins, Timoney 67mins

Referee: B Whitehouse (WRU)