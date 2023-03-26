Dan Soper: Stern words at half-time sparked Ulster turnaround and secured win over Bulls

Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper admitted there had been some harsh words at half-time during the side’s bonus-point win over the Bulls.

The northern province, who have now won three on the spin and five of their last six, trailed by eight points at the turn despite Robert Baloucoune’s early try.

They would come back well in the second-half, however, utilising the maul and a Tom Stewart hat-trick to seal the win that books their place in the URC’s top four.

“Definitely, there were a few stern words said at half-time, mostly by the leaders which is always nice,” revealed Soper.

“They were pretty disappointed with the energy that we showed in the first-half. It’s that trap you sometimes fall into, you get an early try and something happens psychologically.

“Second-half, there was a lot better energy. Our defence was a lot stronger. We had a lot more bounce about us and the forwards did a good job of finishing off when we got in position.”

On Stewart’s trio of close range scores that takes his tally this season to 14, the attack specialist joked: “I’ve asked him to let the backs have a go.

“He gets the reward of the seven guys that are in front of him. Roddy (Grant, forwards coach) is doing a great job with those guys when they get into that position more often than not they get the job done.”

The victory, along with Munster’s loss earlier in the day, ensures Ulster will finish the season in top four and play their Quarter-Final at Ravenhill in May.

The top two, and a home Semi-Final, remains possible but, after the Stormers’ drew with Leinster, the northern province will need help.

“That’s tremendous,” said Soper of sealing the top four place with two rounds remaining. “Second place is out of our hands. We’re going to have to rely on someone doing us a favour but all we can do is turn up and win the fight that’s in front of us and win the games that we have.”

“It was nice to be back here tonight and now we can look forward to a play-off game at home later in the year but there’s work to be done before then.”

That includes, of course, next weekend’s Champions Cup last-16 clash with Leinster for which Soper expects to have Stuart McCloskey, Tom O’Toole and Rob Herring all back after Ireland involvement during the Grand Slam campaign.