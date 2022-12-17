Daniel Wiffen blasts to new record in Irish Short Course Championships 400m freestyle

World-class Daniel Wiffen led the charge for Ulster success on the final night of the Irish Short Course Championships when he chalked up another national record in the 400m freestyle.

Leading from start to finish and a body length ahead after only 50m, the 21-year-old Armagh man lit up the NAC in Dublin with another superb performance as he came home in a new Irish record of 3:38.40, three seconds quicker than the mark he set 48 hours earlier.

It was the perfect ending to 2022 for the Loughborough University student who finishes the year as the fastest 1,500m and 800m freestyle short course swimmer in the world, having also bagged a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, while on the opening day of these Championships he set a European record for the 800m free. Limerick’s Finn McGeever took silver in 3:48.19 with Lisburn’s Jack Fleming third, clocking 3:53.28.

Ellie McCartney of Ards, who has also had a fine year of progress, took the women’s 100m butterfly title after an intense battle with Alna Burns-Atkins.

McCartney found the edge down the stretch, taking the title in 1:00.39 with Burns-Atkins touching in 1:01.14. Bronze went to Sharon Semchiy of Sundays Well in 1:02.94.

The Women’s 400m Freestyle brought the curtain down on the Championships and McCartney’s clubmate Victoria Catterson took gold in 4:10.45. Rebekah Friel (Trojan) claimed silver in 4:15.34 and bronze went to Mollie McAlorum of Leander in 4:23.44.

A thrilling women’s 50m free finished with Erin Riordan taking top spot in 25.00, ahead of Larne’s Danielle Hill in 25.13, with Catterson third.