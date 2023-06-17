Danny Magill’s late clincher seals victory for Down in absorbing Tailteann Cup quarter-final

Tailteann Cup: Down 1-17 Cavan 0-15

Magill’s major (68th minute) deservedly propelled the Mourne County over the finishing line with a bit to spare. Down’s football early on mirrored the day itself, bright and breezy. In contrast, the hosts looked off-colour. The sides shared four points before Rory Mason and Liam Kerr (14) put Down a lead they retained for the rest of the half.

Backed by a strong breeze, the visitors had the edge but on three occasions in the first half, they let Cavan off the hook by firing over, instead of under, the bar.

Back-to-back converted frees by Oisín Brady cut Down’s lead to the minimum, 0-6 to 0-5, after 22 minutes. Down continued to operate off the front foot and a rampaging run by centre-back Ceilum Doherty allowed Liam Kerr to split the posts.

A classy Rory Mason point added to Down’s momentum but they needed ’keeper Niall Kane to pull off a fine save to deny Brady a goal (33).

Down’s defence of their 0-9 to 0-7 interval lead was less than assured and Cavan eased to level terms (0-10 apiece) by the three-quarter mark.

But the second half became a see-saw affair with neither team managing to secure a grip for anything more than fleeting minutes.

With 15 minutes left to play, an upset was in the air as Cavan trailed by 0-11 to 0-14, prompting Mickey Graham to place blues’ talisman Gearóid McKiernan on the edge of the square. Down held firm though and Liam Kerr’s classy left-footer (63) maintained his side’s two-point lead after a gem from Brady.

But it was Down’s fans who raised the roof in the dregs of the game with Magill punishing Cavan’s ball-watching antics with a shot from point-blank range.

Scorers — Cavan: O Brady 0-8 (1m, 5f); P Faulkner 0-2; O Kiernan, G McKiernan (f), B Boylan, C Madden, T Madden 0-1 each. Down: R Mason 0-5 (2f); L Kerr 0-4; P Havern 0-4 (1m, 2f); D Magill 1-1; P McCarthy, R Johnston, S Annett 0-1 each.

Cavan: R Galligan; C Reilly, P Faulkner, N Carolan; Ciarán Brady, O Kiernan, Conor Brady; G McKiernan, K Clarke; C Madden, D McVeety, T Madden; B Boylan, G Smith, O Brady. Subs: R O’Neill for Conor Brady (inj, 22); C Moynagh for B Boylan (57); J McCabe for C Reilly (61); C McGovern for G Smith (72).

Down: N Kane; P McCarthy, P Laverty, A Doherty; M Rooney, C Doherty, P Branagan; D Guinness, O Murdock; L Kerr, R Mason, D Magill; E Branagan, P Havern, R Johnston. Subs: S Johnston for E Branagan (43); R McEvoy for P Laverty (59); S Annett for R Johnston (66); G Collins for R Mason (72).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois).