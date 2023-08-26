Danny Purkis double helps Carrick Rangers to bounce back and earn draw at Linfield

Linfield 3 Carrick Rangers 3

Striker Danny Purkis bagged a delicious double the help Carrick Rangers nick a valuable point against Linfield at Windsor Park.

Following their 9-0 drubbing by Crusaders in midweek, Rangers shocked the home fans by taking the lead on 19 minutes, courtesy of a David Cushley special.

The diminutive midfielder picked up a stray pass by Ben Hall and, after taking a great first touch, he thundered a low shot past Chris Johns.

Linfield levelled seven minutes later when Kyle McClean buckled under a challenge from that man Cushley and referee Andrew Davey awarded a penalty kick. Chris Shields sent Ross Glendinning the wrong way from the spot.

Healy’s team than took the lead 10 minutes from the interval. Defender Matty Clarke latched on to a Jack Scott header and was allowed time and space to slot home.

But Rangers hit back again two minutes later. New boy Purkis met a Ben Tilney cross at the near post and he neatly flicked home.

Hall helped the Blues regain the lead 15 minutes from time when he rose majestically to power home a Kirk Millar free kick after.

But Rangers came back again when Nedas Maciulaitis crossed for Purkis to bullet home with his head from close range on 81 minutes.