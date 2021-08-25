Danske Bank Premiership 21/22 season guide: All you need to know ahead of the new campaign

The season tickets have been bought, the pitches have been trimmed to perfection, contracts have been signed, new shirts have been bought and, arguably best of all, the burger vans are ready to fire into action.

It can all mean only one thing; the 21/22 Danske Bank Premiership season has arrived.

To help you get in the mood, we’ve got the full run-down on every club’s hopes and dreams for the campaign in the Sunday Life Danske Bank Premiership season guide.

Scroll down to see all the top stats and follow the links to read our interviews and previews:

How they see it

Stats Life: Last season’s Danske Bank Premiership generated 2.96 goals per game, the lowest tally since the 2.94 of 2015/16.

Ballymena United

Stats Life: Ross Redman chalked up a superb 21 assists in all competitions last season – a tally that brought his overall career total to 93 in 545 Irish League appearances.

Transfers in: Brendan Barr (loan – Derry City), Dougie Wilson, Sam Johnston, Lee Chapman, Caolan Loughran, Chris Rodgers, David Parkhouse, Jack Henderson

Transfers out: Shay McCartan, Joe McCready, Ross Glendinning, Jim Ervin, Tony Kane, Ryan Harpur, James Knowles, Jonny Addis, Kofi Balmer

Carrick Rangers

Stats Life: Caolan Loughran, who returned to Ballymena United over the summer, was Carrick’s top scorer last season with 11 goals in all competitions, nine of which came from the spot.

Transfers in: Jim Ervin, David Cushley, Lee McNulty, Ben Tilney, Emmett McGuckin, Steven Gordon, Alex Gawne (loan – Coleraine), Stewart Nixon

Transfers out: Cathair Friel, Caolan Loughran, Jordan Jenkins, Gerard Storey, Lee Chapman, Chris Rodgers, Reece Neale.

Cliftonville

Stats Life: Cliftonville have never lost a Danske Bank Premiership match in which Ryan Curran has scored for them. He has found the net 33 times in 28 different League matches, of which the Reds have won 23 and drawn five.

Transfers in: Jamie McDonagh, Jonny Addis, Chris Gallagher, Luke McNicholas, Luke Turner (loan – Aberdeen)

Transfers out: Daire O'Connor, Aaron McCarey

Coleraine

Stats Life: In his two-and-a-half seasons at Coleraine, Ben Doherty scored 37 goals in 86 appearances and contributed 28 assists in addition to converting 20 of the 22 penalties he took for the Bannsiders.

Transfers in: Cathair Friel, Conor McKendry, Rodney Brown

Transfers out: Ben Doherty, Alex Gawne (loan – Carrick Rangers), Stewart Nixon

Crusaders

Stats Life: At 15 years at 78 days, Jack Patterson was the youngest player to feature in last season’s Danske Bank Premiership when he emerged from Crusaders’ bench in a January game against Warrenpoint Town at Seaview.

Transfers in: Brandon Doyle, Jonny Frazer, Johnny McMurray, Lewis Patterson, Josh Robinson

Transfers out: David Cushley, Jamie McGonigle, Thomas Logan, Gerard Doherty, Matthew Snoddy, Kyle Owens, Rodney Brown, Michael Ruddy

Dungannon Swifts

Stats Life: Dungannon have got a total of 51 Danske Bank Premiership matches at home without being involved in a goalless draw, with their last 0-0 coming when Ards visited on September 22, 2018.

Transfers in: Darragh McBrien, Keith Cowan, James Knowles, Joe McCready, Sean McCarron, Michael Glynn (loan – Derry City), Alex Moore (loan – Dungannon Swifts)

Transfer out: Dougie Wilson, Daniel Hughes, Fra Brennan, Sam Johnston, Callum Byers, Roy Carroll, Michael Carvill, Alan Teggart, Mark Patton, Dylan O'Kane, Rory Patterson

Glenavon

Stats Life: Glenavon saw more red cards than any other team last season; their eight comprising two apiece for Lee McNulty and Sean Ward as well as dismissals for Conor McCloskey, James Singleton, Peter Campbell and Andrew Doyle.

Transfers in: Mark Haughey, Mark Stafford, Andrew Waterworth, Declan Browne, Danny Wallace, Matthew Snoddy

Transfers out: Jordan Jenkins, Craig Hyland, Calvin Douglas, Gareth McCaffrey, Conan Byrne (retired), Greg Moorhouse

Glentoran

Stats Life: No club kept more clean sheets than Glentoran during the last Danske Bank Premiership campaign – their 16 League shutouts coming as part of 22 from 46 fixtures in all competitions.

Transfers in: Shay McCartan, Ross Glendinning, Bobby Burns, Jordan Jenkins, Aaron McCarey

Transfers out: Jamie McDonagh, Dale Gorman, Steven Gordon, Keith Cowan, Jonny Frazer, Chris Gallagher, Dayle Coleing, Rory Brown (loan – Ballinamallard)

Larne

Stats Life: Larne clocked up 18 wins from their 38 League games last season, beating the previous club record of 16 victories from 30 matches during the 1991/92 campaign, while their 64 goal return was the highest in the Invermen’s club history.

Transfers in: Kofi Balmer, Ben Doherty, Cian Bolger, Rohan Ferguson, Mike Argyrides, Navid Nasseri

Transfers out: Ben Tilney, Luke Wade-Slater, Johnny McMurray, Conor Mitchell, Dylan Mottley-Henry, Conor McKendry, Martin Donnelly

Linfield

Stats Life: During Andy Waterworth’s eight seasons at Linfield, he scored 190 goals - including 12 hat-tricks – in 359 games and accumulated 26,393 minutes on the pitch, with his best return being 32 goals in the 2105/16 season.

Transfers in: Chris Shields, Jack Ruddy, Ahmed Salam (loan – Hull City), Billy Chadwick (loan – Hull City), Sam Roscoe, Andrew Clarke, Martin Donnelly, Matt Green

Transfers out: Andrew Waterworth, Mark Haughey, Mark Stafford, Shayne Lavery, Ryan McGivern, Navid Nasseri

Portadown

Stats Life: A total of 10 teenagers made at least one League appearance for Portadown last season, the youngest of whom was Sam Greenfield when he made his debut against Coleraine aged 15 years and 167 days.

Transfers in: Michael Ruddy, Harry Doherty, Harry Anderson, Oran Jackson, Sammie McLeod, Jethren Barr

Transfers out: Ben Pierce

Warrenpoint Town

Stats Life: Prior to defeating Linfield 2-1 at Milltown last November, Warrenpoint had lost all 10 of their previous Danske Bank Premiership home meeting with the Blues, scoring just seven goals and conceding 32.

Transfers in: Luke Wade-Slater, Greg Moorhouse, Conor Mitchell, Jonathan Leddy, Stephen Dunne

Transfers out: Danny Wallace, Philip Donnelly

Fixture card

Minute detail: Which players played the most minutes last season?

Stephen Lowry (3387 mins), Jimmy Callacher (3330 mins), Aaron Hogg (3330 mins), Tomas Cosgrove (3306 mins), Lyndon Kane (3240 mins), Kealan Dillon (3238 mins), Ross Redman (3218 mins), Paul McElroy (3177 mins)

The key figures

228: Despite the many doubts surrounding its sustainability, last season’s Premiership reach its full compliment of fixtures, 42 more than the previous Covid-struck campaign.

27: Ballymena United’s Kofi Balmer scored the first Premiership goal of the 20.21 season when he netted 27 minutes into his side’s opening night defeat of Coleraine.

674: The 674th and final goal of the campaign came when Andy Waterworth found the net to wrap up a 2-0 win for Linfield over Cliftonville at Solitude.

99: Number of home wins over the course of last season

80: Number of away wins over the course of last season

49: Numbers of fixtures that ended as draws throughout the last campaign, only 10 of which failed to produce a goal

291: Number of goals scored in the first half of games last term

383: Total number of goals netted during the second half of matches across the 20/21 campaign

Goalden returns: Who were the top scorers in the 20/21 season?

Shaye Lavery (23), Shay McCartan (18), Jay Donnelly (17), Ryan Curran and Andy Waterworth (15), Lee Bonis, Ben Doherty and Michael McCrudden (14), Matthew Fitzpatrick and Daniel Purkis (13)

Helping hands: Who led last season’s assist charts?

Kirk Millar (18), Ross Redman (17), Peter Campbell (14), Jamie Glackin (12), Conor McCloskey (11), Martin Donnelly, Dale Gorman, Daire O’Connor and Mark Randall (10)

Treble makers: Who scored hat-trick during last season?

Andy Waterworth x2 (LINFIELD v Carrick Rangers and Warrenpoint Town), Ben Doherty (COLERAINE v Glenavon), Michael Smith (CARRICK RANGERS v Portadown), Michael McCrudden x3 (CLIFTONVILLE v Portadown, Warrenpoint Town and Carrick Rangers), Robbie McDaid (GLENTORAN v Carrick Rangers), Paul Heatley (CRUSADERS v Warrenpoint Town), Shayne Lavery x2 (LINFIELD v Portadown and Carrick Rangers), Adam Lecky (CRUSADERS v Larne), Daniel Purkis (GLENAVON v Warrenpoint Town), Andy Hall (GLENAVON v Carrick Rangers)

Calling card: Which teams picked up the most cards last season?

Glenavon: 88 yellows / 8 reds

Dungannon Swifts: 69 / 3

Carrick Rangers 66 / 5

Larne: 65 / 2

Coleraine 61 / 4

Warrenpoint Town: 58 / 6

Portadown: 60 / 4

Crusaders: 59 / 4

Cliftonville: 56 / 4

Glentoran: 49 / 4

Linfield: 49 / 3

Ballymena: 49 / 2