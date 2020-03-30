Danske Bank Premiership clubs given £20,000 injection to safeguard future amid coronavirus pandemic

Glentoran and their fellow Irish League clubs have been given financial assistance.

Struggling Danske Bank Premiership clubs have been handed a £20,000 cash injection to safeguard their future during the coronavirus outbreak.

Irish FA chiefs have managed to expedite crucial UEFA solidarity payments with each club, including Ards and Newry City who were relegated last season, pocketing £16,000.

And Sunday Life Sport can reveal the Northern Ireland Football League has afforded their top flight teams an advance of £4,000 on their prize money for the 2019/20 campaign.

Larne and Carrick Rangers, promoted from the Championship last season, were ineligible for the UEFA money but have received their cash sum from NIFL and Sunday Life Sport understands the League have also forwarded on £10,000 to Niall Currie's Carrick to help them in their current situation.

On Saturday, the Irish FA sent out a letter to all League secretaries throughout Northern Ireland to ask for feedback in relation to how they would like their respective season to conclude.

Once the feedback is returned, the Irish FA will ascertain what should be done at every level.

Sunday Life Sport understands senior clubs are determined to finish the season, while junior and amateur league are ready to call it null and void.

An Irish FA source said: "We are working hard on behalf of all the clubs, talking to government and the relevant departments.

"We were able to expedite the UEFA solidarity money and then this has been topped up further by NIFL."