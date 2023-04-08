David Healy accepts Linfield are left battling for second place after draw with Crusaders

Linfield boss David Healy admitted his team blew their chances of retaining the Danske Bank Premiership title after being held to a draw by Crusaders at Windsor Park on Friday night.

The champagne is now on ice in east Antrim with Larne holding a seven-point advantage at the top of the table approaching the final four games of the campaign.

The Gibson Cup has taken up residence at the international stadium for the past four years, but Linfield’s grip on the trophy appears to be over — and they can have no complaints following this anaemic showing in a game that will not live long in the memory.

Stephen Baxter’s battling Crues, who have an Irish Cup Final against Ballymena United to look forward to next month, deserved to travel back across town with a share of the spoils at the very least.

Asked if it could be the final hurrah for the Blues, an honest Healy stated: “I would imagine so. It was a must-win situation for us. Approaching the game, we knew we needed to get as close to maximum points as possible.

“We’ve now dropped two. Stats don’t lie. Larne are seven points clear with only four games remaining. It could be over by the time we play them in a few weeks’ time.

“So what we must do as a group, as a team and staff, we must stick together and finish the season as strongly as we can. Finishing as high up the table is now a priority for us, with a European place up for grabs.”

With a Big Two clash against rivals Glentoran looming on Wednesday, Healy stressed a massive improvement is needed.

He added: “We’ll need to be better in our next four games than what we were against Crusaders. We looked as if we were the team in the Irish Cup Final, basically playing out a game to get it out of the way. That was disappointing.

“It’s maybe a good thing that we have another game coming up in midweek against Glentoran — it’s a massive challenge.

“It was as poor of a performance as I can remember, we didn’t get going for whatever reason. We’ve had 12 points available against Crusaders this season, we’ve taken two, so that’s not good enough. That’s why we are so many points adrift in the title race.

“It was disappointing. I think we had two or three chances but, overall, we were not as effective as we should have been. We fell short of the level we’ve been at over the past number of weeks. “

Crusaders manager Baxter felt his team were hard done by with the draw.

“We arrived at Windsor Park to win the game and I certainly thought we shaded it,” he said.

“I thought our second-half performance was good; we got in behind them lots of times and put them under all sorts of pressure.

“We had a great shape about us and hurried them all over the football pitch. We asked serious questions of Linfield from start to finish. They had to force the game a little bit and used the longer ball more than normal. But we kept the ball in good areas.”

Baxter insisted the result wasn’t the case of doing Larne a favour in terms of the title race.

“We can’t impact what happens elsewhere, we are only interested in our own performance and how we are going to shake out over these remaining four games,” he added.

“There five big matches up ahead, including the Irish Cup Final. You fight for every point and play the game in front of you. We can only ever look after ourselves.

“Every team is the same, David wouldn’t ask any favours from Crusaders and Tiernan (Lynch) wouldn’t ask any favours from Glentoran. You play the game in front of you, that’s how it is.”

Linfield: Johns 7, Roscoe 7, Shields 6, Callacher 7, Millar 6, Cooper 6, M Clarke 6 (Fallon, 70 mins, 6), McKee 5, Finlayson 6 (A Clarke, 89 mins, 5), Devine 5 (Vertainen, 70 mins,, 5), Mulgrew 5 (McClean, 19 mins, 6). Unused subs:Walsh, Haygarth, Annett.

Crusaders: Tuffey 7, Burns 7, Robinson 8, Weir 6 (Thompson, 90 mins, 5), Lowry 7, Ebbe 6 (Lecky, 74 mins, 5), Forsythe 7 (Hegarty, 81 mins, 6), O’Rourke 6, Winchester 6, Larmour 7, Heatley 6 (Owens, 90 mins, 5). Unused subs:Murphy, McKeown, Clarke.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber) 7