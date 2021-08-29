David Healy delighted to sign new three-year deal with Linfield

Linfield boss David Healy finally put pen to paper on a new three-year contract at Windsor Park last night.

The new deal comes into immediate effect and will keep the former Northern Ireland striker at the south Belfast club until at least 2024.

Healy, who watched his side open their Danske Bank Premiership campaign with a 2-0 win over Crusaders at Windsor Park yesterday, said: “It’s good to get this contract agreed now as it leaves us free to focus on the important task ahead which is to aim to bring further success to this club.”

Talks between club and manager dragged on over the summer from the end of last season, when Healy steered the Blues to League and Cup glory.

Linfield Chairman Roy McGivern insisted there was broad agreement during talks with only finer details such as clauses to be worked on, and revealed his delight at the successful conclusion of the negotiations.

“We are thrilled that we have reached agreement with David on a new three-year contract”, said McGivern last night.

“It is a significant boost to the club as we embark on a new season and begin to implement our Strategic Plan.

“Since he arranged at Windsor Park in 2015, David has brought continued success to the club. I know that he is totally committed to Linfield Football Club and we look forward to him bringing further success in the coming years.”

Healy, meanwhile, commented: “I am delighted to have reached this agreement with the club and I want to thank the board for their faith in me.

“I’ve loved my time here and I want to thank the staff and players who’ve helped us achieve success during my time here. It really has been a team effort.”