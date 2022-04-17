David Healy expects more twists and turns in title race

Even though they stumbled on the home straight following their 1-1 draw against Big Two rivals Glentoran at Windsor Park on Friday night, they remain one point ahead of Cliftonville with three games remaining after the Reds drew 0-0 with Larne yesterday.

Three points against Larne at Solitude yesterday would have taken the North Belfast boys to the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table – but they also tripped up just when it mattered, leaving the Blues back in pole position to land the Gibson Cup for the fourth successive season – and fifth overall under Healy’s reign.

Healy believes there could be more twists and turns up ahead in what has developed into a captivating title race.

“After our result, it (the title race) was out of our hands… Cliftonville, I’m sure, were delighted,” said the former Northern Ireland striker. “They waited long enough, so it was in their hands.

“I always said, we wanted to be in charge of our own destiny, but Friday’s result took that away from us. Cliftonville have been talked down by people all season, but I always knew they’d be there or thereabouts.

“The sides will go head to head and may the best team win. I hope on the day that we are the best team.”

Linfield could harden their challenge on Tuesday night when the make the journey across town to face in-form Crusaders, while the Reds travel to face erratic Coleraine at the Showgrounds. Healy added: “Winning League titles is hard... and that’s not adding any kind of pressure on Paddy or Cliftonville. They have coped pretty well throughout the season. “The pressure was handed over to them .. they were in a position if they won their four games, they’d be champions, but nothing is predictable in this League.” Reds boss Paddy McLaughlin insisted that his team were not affected by the pressure of going top and that they are still very much in the mix. "We don’t feel like we’ve missed an opportunity,” he said after the disappointment against Tiernan Lynch’s team. "I didn’t go into the Larne game feeling any more pressure, and I’m pretty sure the players didn’t either. "The only pressure is because you want to win the game, but Larne are a very good side and it’s always close against them. There will be twists and turns still to come and both ourselves and Linfield have to Crusaders in the next week. "They are the in-form side in the league at the minute and chasing down third place. "Glentoran have another tough game to come, against Larne on Tuesday, so there are big challenges up ahead for everyone. A lot can happen in the next games and I’m sure it will. Hopefully we’ll be ready when it does."