David Healy hails Eetu Vertainen's ‘quality' impact as Linfield hold on to triumph over Carrick Rangers

Linfield 3 Carrick Rangers 1

The Champions may have been written off earlier in the Danske Bank Premiership campaign, but they are now very much back in the mix.

They could have made things easier for themselves had they turned their dominance into goals against a battling Carrick Rangers, but Vertainen’s double and Robbie McDaid’s injury-time strike got them over the line.

Amazingly, Carrick hadn’t a shot on target until 10 minutes from time when Ben Tilney converted, which gave the home fans an uncomfortable finale until McDaid sealed the deal.

“Eetu missed out last week because of suspension, he gives us that little bit of quality at times,” said Healy.

“His first one was a well-worked goal, he had to be in the right place at the right time.

“He took his second really well, placed it right in the corner. I was pleased with Eetu’s performance which was complemented by the goals. It was good to get him some game time and I think he’ll be better and fitter going forward.

“We started well and I’m sure people were waiting on a goal avalanche, but you have to give Carrick credit. When teams go a couple of goals down early on at Windsor, there is a prospect of a heavy defeat.

“That didn’t happen, they stayed in the game, they remained organised — they kept us honest. There was a little spell in the second half when I thought could we do the unthinkable and drop a couple of points, having been in control of the game.

“Sometimes you’ve got to give the opposition a bit of credit. The main thing for us was to win the game and we did that.”

Healy played down the fact the result catapulted his team to joint second in the table.

“It’s the highest we have been for a while,” he smiled. “It is what it is. We are the only club in the country where you could be six or seven points clear, or five or six behind, but it’s the same sort of mood — there is always a crisis when you don’t win.

“I’ve become accustomed to that. I’m well used to it, as are a majority of the players. The next 10 games or so will tell that tale, who will be in and around it come the end of the season.”

It took Vertainen merely 93 seconds to open his account.

Ethan Devine sent Matty Clarke scampering down the left and when the defender drilled in a low cross, the big Finn slotted home.

He struck again on 28 minutes. This time defender Jimmy Callacher took off on a surging run before finding Vertainen, whose finish was sublime.

Incredibly, the visitors were back in it with 10 minutes remaining. Reece Glendinning’s wayward shot fell to Tilney and he fired low past Chris Johns, but it was McDaid who sealed the deal in injury time, tucking into the bottom corner.

“I was proud of my boys,” beamed Rangers chief Stuart King. “We’ve gone to the biggest club in Ireland and we really put it up to them in the second half. I admit the first half wasn’t good enough, we stood off them. We worked all week on getting tight to people, it didn’t happen and we were a goal down in 90 seconds. I was fearing the worst.

“We regrouped at half-time. I asked the boys to be honest with themselves, be more competitive and get closer to people. I thought they were outstanding. I was disappointed we didn’t come away with a point.”

LINFIELD: Johns 7, Roscoe 7, Shields 7, Callacher 7, Cooper 6 (McStravick, 71 mins, 6), McDaid 6, M Clarke 7, Finlayson 7, Devine 6 (Palmer, 64 mins, 6), Mulgrew 7 (McKee, 64 mins, 6), Vertainen 8.

Unused subs: Walsh, Newberry, McClean, Palmer.

CARRICK RANGERS: Ross Glendinning 6, Forsythe 6, Stewart 6, Ervin 6, Cushley 6 (Surgenor, 76 mins, 5), Mitchell 5 (Kalla, 52 mins, 6), McGuckin 5, Gawne 6 (Gillen, 69 mins, 5), Reece Glendinning 6, Tilney 5, Anderson 5 (McKiernan, 76 mins, 5).

Unused subs: Hogg, Cherry, Buchanan-Roleston.

Referee: Tony Clarke (Newtownabbey) 6