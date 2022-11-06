David Healy hails Joel Cooper after wing wizard’s late show sparks Linfield win over Portadown

Portadown 0 Linfield 3

David Healy hailed the outstanding second-half contribution of wing wizard Joel Cooper after his impressive performance turned a game that the Blues boss deemed boring into a dream day for the travelling fans.

Cooper weaved his magic to first set up Sam Roscoe for the goal that finally broke Portadown’s stubborn resistance and then did the same before crossing to Robbie McDaid to net the second.

It was then Cooper who rattled home a stunning third goal to top off an outstanding individual performance and a 3-0 win, which left the Ports still without a victory this season.

“The first half was low key — it was bordering on boring,” said Healy.

“We did see things that we could try to exploit in the second half, Joel playing out on the right probably isn’t natural, but we got him a hell of a lot of ball in the second half and when you get somebody with his ability on the ball the amount of times that we did, more than likely we are going to create chances.”

The fact that it was still 0-0 until the 66th minute was as much down to Portadown denying Linfield openings as much as anything else. The Ports, in their first home game since Niall Currie returned as manager, were a whisker away from taking the lead when Jordan Jenkins’ effort from wide on the right almost caught out Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns, who had to tip the ball onto the crossbar.

Even though Linfield were very much on top at the start of the second half, again it was Portadown who probably had the best chance when Stephen Teggart’s effort from distance had Johns scrambling to his left to push around the post.

After Cammy Palmer fluffed a great chance and Cooper fired over after being set up by Jimmy Callacher within a minute of each other, the Blues finally made their pressure tell a minute after that when Cooper put the ball into the six-yard box and Roscoe bundled it over the line.

It was tough on Portadown, who played as well as they had done all season and looked more of a threat going forward too.

Linfield’s class, however, told in the end and when Cooper hung a cross in front of goal two minutes from time, McDaid stole in at the back post to head home.

Cooper wasn’t finished there, though. Two minutes into injury time he teased Portadown full-back Reece Jordan before skipping past him and unleashing a stunning strike from 15 yards that flew into the top corner to complete a superb individual display and give Linfield successive League wins for only the second time this season.

“I can’t praise the boys highly enough,” said Ports boss Currie, who is hoping to add a striker in January and may well recall Adam Salley, who is on loan at Ards.

“The 3-0, I thought it was a bit harsh on us.”

PORTADOWN: Barr 6, Upton 6, Beverland 7, McNally 7, Balde 7 (Cakaj, 84 mins, 5), McKeown 6 (Mashigo, 69 mins, 6), Teggart 7, Russell 7, Stedman 7 (Jordan, 73 mins, 6), Moore 6 (Tantale, 59 mins, 6), Jenkins 6 (Rutkowski, 84 mins, 5).

Unused subs: McKenna, Tlou.

LINFIELD: Johns 6, Finlayson 6, Callacher 7, Roscoe 7, M Clarke 7, Mulgrew 7, Palmer 7 (McClean 87 mins, 5), Millar 6 (Vertainen 46 mikns, 7), A Clarke 7 (Shields 73 mins, 6), Cooper 8, McDaid 7 (McKee 89 mins, 5).

Unused subs: Walsh, Newberry, Devine.

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber) 7.