David Healy hails Linfield victory over Coleraine ahead of crucial trip to Larne

Linfield boss David Healy admitted his boys have set up a title blockbuster against Larne on Tuesday week following this crucial 2-0 win over Coleraine at Windsor Park.

The Danske Bank Premiership Champions remained in touch with Tiernan Lynch’s table-toppers courtesy of goals from Chris Shields and Eetu Vertainen, and they now face a make-or-break confrontation when the sides meet at Inver Park on March 7.

“It was vital we got the win; the table is beginning to open up,” said Healy.

“There is a bit of a points difference with some of the teams — it’s not for me to say who is still in the race or who is out of it.

“Yes, it’s going to be difficult for Coleraine, but it’s also going to be extremely hard for ourselves. It was key that we won, that’s for sure. It keeps us ticking along.

“I felt victory was important because we have no game now for 10 days. What we didn’t want was to lose and have to wait a long time to put it right.

“We are still in and around two or three teams chasing Larne. All we can do is worry about ourselves to see where that takes us. We are away to Larne next up and, when that comes around, it’s going to be a massive game.

“We’ve lost twice to them in penalty shoot-outs. We’ll need to play better and be better prepared, but we have enough time to do that.”

The Blues required merely 14 minutes to break the deadlock, although it was perhaps a generous decision by referee Shane Andrews to award a penalty kick when the ball spun away from Joel Cooper onto the hand of Dean Jarvis.

Shields didn’t hang about, though, and buried the ball past Gareth Deane from the spot.

Healy’s men struck again five minutes after the break. This time the irrepressible Kirk Millar supplied one of his trademark deliveries from the right that was met by defender Matthew Clarke, whose downward header was brilliantly saved by Deane, only for Vertainen to convert at the back post.

It should have been three on 53 minutes. Cooper’s clever cut-back on the left found Dan Finlayson, whose shot crashed off the face of the crossbar.

Linfield’s only anxious moment arrived when goalkeeper Chris Johns collided with striker Matthew Shevlin and, for a split second, the referee appeared to have awarded a spot-kick before changing his mind.

Healy added: “I thought we were good value for the points. The goals came at good times and we really should have killed the game when Daniel’s shot came off the post. I try not to show my emotions when we miss chances, but I thought the game would have been done if he had scored.

“I’ve a lot of respect for Oran (Kearney) and his players, so I was a little bit frustrated that we didn’t capitalise on that occasion. To prevent Coleraine from scoring in the three games we’ve played this season is a big plus for us.”

Kearney believes the game was won and lost on controversial refereeing decisions.

“The first goal had a massive impact on the game,” said the Bannsiders boss.

“The ball bounced off Cooper but Dean didn’t move his hands, there was no gesture at all.

“There was an identical one in the second half when the ball hit Dean’s hand, but the referee didn’t give it.

“I was also frustrated with the second goal. Again, it’s a horrible decision that went against us in the build-up and the ball goes wide to Millar, it finishes in the net.

“When it gets to this stage of the campaign, the thinnest of margins or crucial decisions change games. To top it all off, Shevy almost had his head taken off. Whether Chris (Johns) made contact with the ball or not, he hit Matthew around the shoulder area with his knee and wiped him out.

“By all accounts the referee awarded a penalty, but then changed his mind when Shevy was being treated, before he proceeded to restart the game with a dropped ball.”

LINFIELD: Johns 7, Roscoe 7, Shields 7, Callacher 7, Millar 7, Cooper 6 (Haygarth, 90 mins, 5), M Clarke 7, Finlayson 7, Mulgrew 8 (Palmer, 90 mins, 5), Vertainen 6 (McKee, 59 mins, 6), Lafferty 6 (A Clarke, 90 mins, 5). Unused subs: Walsh, Hall, Annett.

COLERAINE: Deane 6, Kane 7, D Jarvis 6, A Jarvis 6, O’Donnell 7, Lynch 6, Glackin 6, O’Mahony 6 (Fyfe, 75 mins, 6), McDermott 6, Shevlin 6 (McCrudden, 84 mins, 5), Scott 6. Unused subs: Doherty, Mullan, Carson, Carlin, McLaughlin.

REFEREE: Shane Andrews (Comber) 5.