David Healy hails professional Linfield performance and slates ‘atrocious’ Windsor Park pitch in Irish Cup win over Warrenpoint Town

Linfield 3 Warrenpoint Town 0

It wasn’t spectacular but, as David Healy pointed out, it was ‘professional’ as Linfield overcame a spirited Warrenpoint Town side on the appalling Windsor Park pitch to take their place in the last 16 of the Irish Cup.

Robbie McDaid cleverly netted the important opening goal in the first period and, after the break, Chris McKee and Andrew Clarke provided fine finishes to seal the deal and set up a mouthwatering tie away to Premiership leaders Larne next month.

As well as victory for the Champions, there were eagerly awaited comebacks from injury for the experienced Niall Quinn and Jordan Stewart and a new signing, with 20-year-old forward Max Haygarth joining the Blues until the end of the season to strengthen an already powerful squad.

Haygarth, who came through the Manchester United Academy before going to Brentford, impressed when training with Linfield prior to Christmas and will offer another option in attack when fully fit.

“Max is technically very good,” explained Healy.

“He has been brought up in the right manner having been at Manchester United and Brentford. We look forward to getting him fit and sharp and hopefully we will see his quality later in the season.

“Our hope is that he does well and enjoys his time here, so that in the summer we can make the signing more long-term.”

With a big Premiership encounter at Cliftonville on Tuesday, Healy made six changes to the team that drew 0-0 with Coleraine last time out as Stewart and Quinn returned to the starting XI against Championship outfit Warrenpoint.

Blues fans were pleased to see Stewart back in the fold and, although it will take time for him to be at his blistering best, he was key to Linfield’s opening goal on 23 minutes, providing an assist for McDaid who showed impressive awareness to swivel and score from a tight angle.

The visitors had strong penalty claims waved away on the half hour with boss Barry Gray convinced his side should have been awarded a spot-kick for a push in the box.

McKee’s slick strike after breaking through with 49 on the clock killed the contest before Cameron Palmer set Clarke up for a well taken goal late on.

Healy stated: “We were professional. We knew at half-time, even with us leading, Warrenpoint wouldn’t come out and chase the game so it was up to us to make another breakthrough in the second-half, which we did.

“It wasn’t a great game which wasn’t helped by the atrocious nature of the pitch but it was a good win.”

Town boss Gray said: “To go toe to toe with an in-form and experienced Linfield side is never easy, particularly for us this season because we have had no experience of that tempo of game and style of game.

“We were solid, organised and tactically astute, created openings and should have had a penalty. Going 2-0 down early in the second-half was disappointing and the scoreline could have become embarrassing but the boys dug in and I was delighted with our attitude and performance and we had a competitive game because of it.”

LINFIELD: Johns 6, Roscoe 7, Newberry 6, Shields 7, McClean 6, Stewart 6 (Palmer, 64 mins, 6), McDaid 7 (Devine, 64 mins, 6), McKee 7, Pepper 6, Quinn 6, Clarke 6. Unused subs: Walsh, Cooper, Finlayson, Mulgrew, Vertainen, Palmer.

WARRENPOINT: Mitchell 6, Ball 7, Hand 6, Walsh 6, Dillon 6, O’Connor 6 (Hutchinson, 88 mins, 5), Swan 6 (A Carroll, 72 mins, 5), Slater 6 (Wixted, 88 mins, 5), J Carroll 6, Leddy 6, Byrne 6. Unused subs: Deane, R O’Sullivan, McKenna, A O’Sullivan.

Referee: Ben McMaster 6