David Healy happy Linfield have title destiny in own hands heading into final round despite Larne draw

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 23/04/22 Linfield v Larne Danske Bank Premiership. Linfield’s Jamie Mulgrew comes off injured during this evening’s game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 23/04/22 Linfield v Larne Danske Bank Premiership. Linfield’s Chris Shields and Larne’s Andrew Scott during this evening’s game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 23/04/22 Linfield v Larne Danske Bank Premiership. Linfield’s Jordan Stewart and Larne’s Tomas Cosgrove during this evening’s game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 23/04/22 Linfield v Larne Danske Bank Premiership. Linfield’s Jordan Stewart and Larne’s Faud Sule during this evening’s game at Windsor Park in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

David Healy gets his point across from the sidelines

Linfield boss David Healy got his wish — his team are still in pole position in the Danske Bank Premiership title race going into the final day of the campaign.

Following another dramatic night in what has developed into a captivating battle for the Gibson Cup, the Blues remain one point ahead of Cliftonville with only one game left.

Although there was drama by the bucket load across town as Paddy McLaughlin’s Reds were held to a 3-3 draw by north Belfast rivals Crusaders, the tension that hovered over Windsor Park was almost unbearable.

The Blues huffed and puffed against a gutsy Larne side, without really producing the killer touch that would have heralded three points to secure their fourth successive title parade. The champagne is still on ice.

In fact, had Davy McDaid not spurned the game’s best opportunity late in the second half, it could have been much worse for the reigning Champions.

But something must now give next Saturday when Healy’s troops entertain Coleraine, while Cliftonville travel across town to face erratic Glentoran at The Oval.

“I always said I wanted to keep it in our own hands and that’s the way it has worked out, right to the final day,” said a relieved Healy.

“There was a stage in the game I thought we were getting on top, but I thought we just didn’t do enough, although their goalkeeper made a few decent saves.

“We probably looked a little bit tense and edgy and didn’t pick the right pass for someone to get a proper shot off.”

Healy nevertheless admitted his boys could afford to puff out their chest with a certain degree of pride when he added: “We have not been behind for one second of any game at Windsor Park this season, which I think is an incredible achievement.

“We have not lost a game at home and the games we did draw, we’ve always been in front. I didn’t want to highlight that, but I wanted the players to make sure they were aware of where we are for next week.

“If we can continue that theme and perhaps add a little bit of a cutting-edge, we could be champions again.”

Healy also doffed his cap in the direction of Cliftonville, who have stuck with his team throughout an absorbing campaign.

“We now have 80 points, which is probably more than when we won some of our League titles,” he added. “Huge credit to Paddy and to Cliftonville, they have stuck with us every step of the way.

“I would desperately love to win this League title this season — may the best team go and win it. It’s been a hell of a shootout. People keep talking about when is Cliftonville going to drop off? But it was Glentoran who dropped off.

“Both clubs deserve immense credit. Unfortunately, there one of us is going to be disappointed next week.

“I admit I had a few butterflies and there was a bit of stomach-churning before the game. It’s because I care so deeply for this club, I want it to be successful.

“I feel I have an incredible bond with the players and the staff and I don’t want to sell them short in terms of my efforts.

“So it was edgy and tense. It was a tough game, Larne are an incredibly good side. It’s a credit to their manager from where they have come from and the way they play — they are hard to play against.”

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch admitted he was “satisfied” with his team’s performance.

“I thought we played the better football for longer periods,” he said. “I thought we were very solid defensively, but I would have liked of seen us be a little bit braver in the final third.

“The boys always get a bit cheesed off with me because I’m always looking for the perfect game. I certainly can’t say anything negative about our performance, I am very proud of the players.”

LINFIELD: Johns 7, Quinn 7, Hall 7, Callacher 7, Clarke 7, Shields 7, Mulgrew 6 (McClean, 34 mins, 6) Millar 6, Stewart 6 (McKee, 77 mins, 5), Hastie 6 (Devine, 57 mins, 6), Vertainen 7 (Salam, 77 mins, 6).

Unused subs: Walsh, Roscoe, Donnelly.

LARNE: Ferguson 7, Cosgrove 7, Bolger 6, Balmer 7, Kelly 7, Sule 8, Hughes 6, Jarvis 6 (Hale, 64 mins, 6), Scott 6 (Doherty, 64 mins, 6), McDaid 7, Randall 7 (Lynch, 64 mins, 6).

Unused subs: Devlin, Mitchell, Brown, Simpson.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown) 6