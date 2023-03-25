David Healy: Linfield’s record-breaking striker Braiden Graham is already a natural goalscorer

Braiden Graham, at just 15, made his Linfield debut on Friday night against Dungannon Swifts — © David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

David Healy believes Braiden Graham has a huge future after he became Linfield’s youngest ever player.

The forward made history when he came on as a substitute against Dungannon on Friday night — aged just 15 years and 137 days.

He played 14 minutes of the Blues’ 5-0 win, with his proud parents among the crowd at Stangmore Park.

Graham is highly rated and earlier this month was called up to the Northern Ireland under-16 squad for a UEFA under-16 development tournament in Poland.

Cross-channel clubs are also tracking his progress, and Healy feels he has everything needed to score goals at the top level.

“This boy can play — he’s got all the tools,” he said.

“I’ve seen Braiden since he was 11 or 12 and if someone was to ask me what does he do, he scores goals.

“He has got a little bit of work-rate about him, he’s got a good first touch, and the game tonight will help him on the long road.

“We don’t get carried away, we don’t discuss where he’s going to end up, but he’s got an opportunity.

“What was poignant tonight was that Chris Shields worked with him in the under-16s, coaching him last year; Jamie Mulgrew works in and around the under-18s this year where Braiden was due to play tonight against Newry.

“So you have the two older stagers and the young boy coming on.”

Among those to congratulate Graham was Charlie Allen, who previously held the record of being Linfield’s youngest player, also aged 15 in April 2019.

Allen, now with Leeds United, Tweeted: “Glad there’s a new holder for this, if you’re good enough you’re old enough.”

Healy also feels there is plenty more to come from Graham.

He added: “He will get goals at whatever level that he goes and plays at.

“He works hard, he wants to learn, he wants to improve.

“For me, like I always say, he’s in the right environment and he’s got good people in and around him.

“His mum and dad were chuffed to bits, and rightly so.

“He will continue to improve and move forward and hopefully, given more opportunities not only at this level but wherever else is ahead of him, he will certainly not lack for wanting, that’s for sure, because he works hard.”

Linfield ran out comfortable winners against Dungannon, with Healy vowing they would push Premiership leaders Larne right to the finish.

In a competitive first half, the Blues were more clinical with their chances, with Chris McKee and then Ethan Devine on target.

They scored three times in four minutes early in the second half as the Swifts fell apart.

First Joel Cooper made it 3-0 after cutting inside and driving into the far corner, then Devine made it four after Cooper’s pass was deflected to him.

Kirk Millar then scored the goal of the game with a lovely finish from outside the box.

Healy added: “I said it to the players before and after the game — good champions go down fighting.

“It’s not what we want — Larne are still huge favourites — but if we go down fighting, sometimes you have to accept that.”

Dungannon remain second bottom, and have five league games left to try and pull clear of relegation trouble.

Boss Dean Shiels felt they were good in the first half, but then lost control.

He said: “We conceded too many goals and didn’t manage the period after half-time, but I thought in the first half we were absolutely excellent.”

He added: “At 0-0 we missed two or three big opportunities to go into the lead and the difference is McKee takes his chance and it’s in the back of the net.”