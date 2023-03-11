David Healy: My message to the players is you never know when you’ll be back in a Cup Final, so embrace the challenge

Linfield ace Chris Shields is well versed in the Sunday game thanks to his time in the League of Ireland

David Healy wants Linfield to grasp their shot at silverware in the BetMcLean Cup Final

He may be a traditionalist in many ways, but Linfield boss David Healy will urge his boys to put on their Sunday best in the BetMcLean Cup Final against Coleraine.

It’s a game that possibly provides both clubs with their only tangible opportunity of parading silverware this season.

Although the Blues are sitting second in the Danske Bank Premiership table, they trail high-flying Larne by seven points and, with only seven games remaining, it will take a monumental effort to lift the Gibson Cup for the fifth successive year.

Even the most ardent of Coleraine supporters would admit their title chances have disappeared over the horizon as they have slumped 12 points off the pace.

All of which means that something must give at Windsor Park today.

Healy, not a fan of Sunday fixtures, insists his boys will require little motivation with a trophy up for grabs.

“My message to the players is you never know when you’ll be back in a Cup Final, so embrace the challenge,” said the former Northern Ireland international striker.

“For one or two of the players, it may be their first and, for a few, including myself, it may be the last, you never know.

“The level of competition in the League has improved greatly. Every club is trying to be successful.

“We must take advantage of it and embrace the challenge. You never know, and I include myself, when you are going to be back in a Final.”

Healy has enjoyed immense success since moving into the manager’s seat at Windsor in October 2015.

He’s won the League title on five occasions, including the past four years, and has been successful twice in the Irish Cup. His only BetMcLean Cup win was back in 2019, but he is determined to put that right.

“We played in the Final a few years back against Ballymena United and, although it was an under-par performance by us, it was a brilliant day and I absolutely loved it,” he added.

“To win your first League Cup was special. We have not been anywhere near it for the last few years, so it’s important that we maximise it.”

On the Sunday fixture, Healy added: “Sundays may appeal to some people. The size of the crowd last year proved that it was appetising for people to go and watch it.

“There are going to be some people who don’t turn out for whatever reason — again, that’s their personal choice.

“NIFL have done a fantastic job over the past few years promoting the tournament and they should be congratulated on making it the spectacle it now is.

“There was a record crowd at last season’s Final and I’m led to believe that will be exceeded this time, so it proves a Sunday fixture has appeal.

“Hopefully, the crowd will see a good spectacle on the pitch — and hopefully a Linfield win.”

One Linfield player who will have no problems adapting to the Sunday fixture is midfielder Chris Shields, who joined the Blues from Dundalk two seasons ago.

“This is all just new for you boys — I played Thursday, Friday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesdays all throughout my career in the League of Ireland,” laughed the 32-year-old.

“It worked well last year and the Sunday League games have worked quite well so far, the fans have enjoyed them.

“The tournament has again been promoted very professionally by NIFL and I can only see good things for it. I think the fact that last season’s Final attracted a record crowd speaks volumes.

“But it’s hard to say whether regular Sunday fixtures would have the same appeal.

“In the Irish League, Saturday at 3pm is people’s routine and has been their lives for many years, going to see their local team. It would be hard to change that.

“Changing the variety of it some weeks to maybe a Friday night or a Sunday would be a novelty. You could go that way and see how it goes, but I wouldn’t be going moving every game to Sunday.

“It’s something to be talked about I suppose because it has worked well on occasions.”

Although the Blues will be urged on by a big home crowd, Shields insists the Bannsiders will have a point to prove following a recent defeat at the same venue, but they’ll also still be haunted by last season’s Final, when they let a two-goal lead slip to Cliftonville.

“It’s great to be part of the occasion this time,” he added.

“We all watched last year’s Final on television. Coleraine will still be feeling the hurt having not lifted the trophy last year, but it’ll be up to us to disappoint them again.”