David Healy praises his Linfield stars as they see off Cliftonville to avoid European Play-Off ‘lottery’

Linfield boss David Healy saluted his troops after they booked their ticket to European football with a 2-0 win over Cliftonville.

Goals from Jimmy Callacher and Chris Shields — from the penalty spot — against ailing Cliftonville at Solitude helped earn the Blues a second-place finish in the Danske Bank Premiership table, which guaranteed their passports being stamped.

After they relinquished their League title to Larne, it was vital the Blues claimed the prize pot of a continental berth.

The victory also meant Healy’s team avoided the carnage of next month’s NIFL Play-Offs, which are also a route to the Europa Conference League.

Cliftonville will be involved in those end-of-season qualifiers, but they’ll be without the influential Rory Hale, who was dismissed in the final minute following a horror tackle on Kyle McClean.

“The most important thing was about getting the result we needed,” beamed Healy.

“I warned the players all week, telling them ‘unless you want to be in for another two weeks and play another potential two games, let’s go and get the job done’.

“Thankfully, they did that. It’s not been the ideal season in terms of where we are, but one thing we do at Linfield is take our medicine. I’ve always said we are humble winners and gracious losers. But we don’t want to get used to that.

“We wanted to avoid the rigours of the Play-Offs. I wish Decky (Declan O’Hara) and Cliftonville well in the Play-Offs, I’m just glad we’ll not be part of it. They can become a lottery as we all know.

“That was our 60th game of the season and, to be honest, over the last two or three games, we looked like we’d played 60 games. So I was relieved and pleased to get the job done to keep us away from those Play-Offs.”

Callacher struck after only 10 minutes, rising high to power home a delicious corner kick from Kirk Millar

Shields sealed the deal on 56 minutes. Eetu Vertainen, who has possibly played his last game in a blue shirt, was hauled down by Luke Turner inside the box and referee Jamie Robinson awarded the penalty, which former Dundalk man Shields stuck in the bottom corner.

With the game done and dusted, Hale shamefully took a lunge at McClean in the very last minute, and saw red.

Healy added: “The early goal helped us enormously. It was a great ball in. It’s something we haven’t done enough of this season, defenders scoring from set plays.

“We had been strong in the championship winning years, but we have been limited in the amount of goals we’ve scored this season from set pieces.

“Chris put the icing on the cake with the spot kick. It had to be right in the corner because the goalkeeper had done his homework and guessed the right way.”

Cliftonville interim boss O’Hara insists all focus is now on the Play-Offs.

“I don’t like losing football games, but this game didn’t mean a lot to us,” he said.

“It’s now all down to the Play-Offs. It’s down to us, the management team, to get the boys lifted for it. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.

“Football is a cruel game, we all know that. It’s important our boys come back in to training next week with a smile on their face to get ready for the Play-Off.

“I’m not going to criticise the lads because they emptied the tank for me. When you look at the two goals, one was from a set play and the other from a penalty.

“Unfortunately, we’ll not have Rory for the Play-Offs. It’s disappointing, it was a wee rush of blood to the head. It now gives me a headache of who will come in and replace him, we’ll miss him massively.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 6, Gallagher 6, Rory Hale 6, Parkhouse 5 (Ives, 62 mins, 6), McDonagh 6 (Rocks, 62 mins, 6), R Doherty 6, Gormley 5, Casey 6 (Addis, 75 mins, 6), Turner 6, Coates 6, Moore 6.

Unused subs: G Doherty, Lowe, Robinson, Ronan Hale.

LINFIELD: Johns 6, Byrne 7, Shields 7, Callacher 8, Millar 7 (Haygarth, 90 mins, 5), Cooper 6, M Clarke 7, Finlayson 7, Fallon 6 (McClean, 46 mins, 6), Mulgrew 7 (Quinn, 80 mins, 6), Vertainen 6 (Devine, 67 mins, 5).

Unused subs: Walsh, Pepper, A Clarke.

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown) 7