David Healy praises Robbie McDaid after he opened his Linfield account at Ballymena

Ballymena United 0-4 Linfield

Joel Cooper prepares to seize on Kym Nelson's error to put the Blues in front

David Healy admitted he knew it was only a matter of time before Robbie McDaid opened his Linfield goal account — and he had lift-off in yesterday’s thumping victory over Ballymena United.

The Champions got back on a winning track following shattering defeats to RFS in the Europa Conference League and Carrick Rangers in the Danske Bank Premiership last Sunday.

This was more like the team that has lifted the Gibson Cup in the last four seasons — hungry, passionate, full of energy and ruthless in front of goal.

Joel Cooper shot the Blues into the lead on 39 minutes, capitalising on a mistake by defender Kym Nelson, before Kirk Millar blasted in a second before the break — again benefiting from a calamity of errors in the United defence.

Chris Shields sealed the deal from the penalty spot just before the hour after Scot Whiteside had handled a shot from Kyle McClean, but it was left to McDaid to hit the goal of the game on 62 minutes, volleying home after dazzling solo run from the impressive Stephen Fallon.

Healy insisted the only one worrying about McDaid’s goal drought since joining the Blues from cross-town rivals Glentoran in the summer was the player himself.

“It was probably a bit of personal relief for Robbie but, for me, I don’t take too much notice of what others are saying,” said Healy.

“A lot of Robbie’s performances so far have come against good European opposition.

“Any chances that he’s got, he’s had to create himself because of the system we played in those European games — he played as a lone number nine.

“There was never any doubt in my mind that he would find net sooner rather than later once we got back to domestic action. I thought his all-round game as a centre-forward was good.

“His work rate in the majority of games he’s played has been top drawer. People can talk about his relief after scoring but, for me, I knew it was just a matter of time.

“I have, and always had, firm belief that Robbie will get the goals when required to go along with the performance and the work rate he has given us.”

Healy was thrilled with his team’s display, especially after the result at Carrick, adding: “I thought we were good; we were organised and well-structured and we got the goals at good times.

“I’ve been in the game long enough to know that you can’t afford to dwell on setbacks. Yes, you feel the disappointment for a short time, which I did, but the players worked hard this week, we trained four days. We got the level of performance we wanted. Can we do better? I’ve no doubt we can. We will need to do better if we want to be in and around the top end of the table come later in the season.

“It was an important three points, we don’t want to be falling to much behind the teams at the top, albeit we are still a game behind. But we will concentrate on what we do and where we are.”

United chief David Jeffrey admitted his team shot themselves in the foot on more than one occasion.

“I knew that Linfield would respond to their result last week,” he said.

“But to be totally transparent in my analysis, we gifted Linfield three of their goals.

“We paid the price for individual errors — they hadn’t to work hard for their goals. To use a boxing analogy, we didn’t lay a glove on Linfield.

“For the first 39 minutes, we more than matched them. But individual errors presented them with two quick goals before half-time that knocked the stuffing out of us.

“It’s something you can’t legislate for because we prepared thoroughly for this game, with long, intense training sessions, with bags of information passed on.

“But we paid the price for our mistakes.”

BALLYMENA: O’Neill 6, Nelson 6, Redman 6, Whiteside 6, McDaid 6, Kelly 6, McElroy 5 (Gibson, 46 mins, 5), Henderson 5 (Tipton, 46 mins, 5), Parkhouse 5, Graham 6 (Kane, 68 mins, 5), Place 6. Unused subs: Williamson, Loughran, Waide, Corbett.

LINFIELD: Johns 7, Roscoe 7, Shields 7, Callacher 7, Millar 7 (Vertainen, 77 mins, 5), McClean 7 (Mulgrew, 65 mins, 6), Cooper 8 (McKee, 77 mins, 5), McDaid 7 (Devine, 77 mins 5), M Clarke 7, Finlayson 7, Fallon 9 (A Clarke, 75 mins, 6). Unused subs: Walsh, Quinn.

REFEREE: Jamie Robinson (Portadown) 7.