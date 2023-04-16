David Healy satisfied to see Linfield take huge stride towards European qualification

Coleraine 0 Linfield 1

Coleraine’s Josh Carson gets to the ball just ahead of Stephen Fallon of Linfield — © ©INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

David Healy hopes Niall Quinn’s late winner against Coleraine will provide Linfield with a big enough cushion to secure European football next season.

The two teams looked like playing out their third 0-0 draw of the campaign until super-sub Quinn blasted home with less than three minutes remaining after the Bannsiders failed to adequately clear Kyle Lafferty’s cross.

The Blues had the better chances in the first half with Chris Shields, Kirk Millar, Matthew Clarke and Chris McKee all failing to convert in front of goal.

However, Coleraine were the more threatening after the interval with Linfield stopper Chris Johns producing a world-class save to thwart Andy Scott on 68 minutes.

Just when time looked like running out, Quinnrifled home through a sea of bodies to move Linfield five points clear of third-placed Glentoran with just two rounds of matches remaining.

After watching his side lose their Gibson Cup crown to Larne, Healy believes the Blues didn’t earn the right to be Champions five years on the trot but is pleased they’re on the verge of “salvaging” a Europa Conference League place.

“I am satisfied with the result and I thought we put in a pretty good performance,” he said.

“We got overloaded a bit and looked like we were going to concede a goal but credit to the players, they fought until the end and Niall got a very important goal for us.

“I think it’s an important goal in terms of salvaging something from the season.

“It’s been a tough week and when you feel as if you’ve been Champions for a period of time and sustained success like we have done, you’re always looking for more of it.

“I’m self aware that success has to be earned and we haven’t earned it this year as we haven’t been the best team.

“Credit to Larne, Tiernan (Lynch), Kenny (Bruce) and all the staff and everybody around the infrastructure as they’ve been coming for a number of years now.

“It may have come a little bit sooner than what they envisaged at the start of their journey but all credit to them.

“We will congratulate them and look forward to the game next week.”

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney was pleased with his side’s performance but already has one eye on the end-of-season European Play-Offs.

“On the way the game had gone and all aspects of the performance, I thought we had a real go, particularly in the second half,” he said.

“It was just unfortunate that we couldn’t get the breakthrough or the goal that we felt we deserved. The players came in dejected as results are obviously important as well.

“The key thing is, and we said it before the game, that we are stuck in between as we have different injuries and suspensions.

“We still want to remain competitive in these games but we’ve got to keep our eye on the big one which is the Play-Off at the end.”

COLERAINE: Deane 7, Kane 6, McKendry 6, Carson 6, Farren 6, O’Donnell 6, O’Mahony 6, McDermott 7, Shevlin 6, Scott 7, Devine 5 (Lynch, 46 mins, 5). Unused subs: Gallagher, Mullan, McCrudden, Fyfe, Carlin, Gaston.

LINFIELD:Johns 7, Roscoe 7, Shields 6, Callacher 6, Millar 6 (Quinn, 83 mins, 6), McClean 6, Clarke 7, McKee 6 (Devine, 62 mins, 5), Finlayson 6, Fallon 6 (Mulgrew, 75 mins, 5), Vertainen 5 (Lafferty, 75 mins, 5). Unused subs: Walsh, Haygarth, Annett.

Referee: Lee Tavinder (Dungannon) 8