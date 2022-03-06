David Healy says it would be ‘abject failure’ if Glentoran miss league title while Linfield boss also hits out at Cliftonville’s ‘part-time’ claims

Linfield boss David Healy stoked up the title fire by claiming cross-town rivals Glentoran SHOULD win the Premiership — and Cliftonville have every right to win it.

The Blues returned to the top of the table following Friday night’s laboured 2-1 win against Carrick Rangers at the Loughshore Leisure Arena.

But it was far from impressive stuff from the champions. They were gifted an early opening goal when Carrick midfielder Thomas Scully poked the ball into his own net and looked to be well on their way when Chris McKee cheekily back-heeled in a second before the break.

Following a rollicking from boss Stuart King during the half-time cuppa, Carrick came out with all guns blazing and Jordan Gibson pulled one back. The Blues had to withstand a nervy quarter of an hour before finally pocketing the points.

In his post-match analysis, Healy took off the gloves, stating: “I’m sure there were people outside of our club hoping for us to slip up at Carrick.

“All credit to Paddy McLaughlin, who I have a lot of time for — he has done a fantastic job up at Cliftonville — but I keep hearing the Reds are in the background, they are part-time, they will not last the pace. Make no mistake, they will have a firm belief in their dressing room they can be successful and win the League. Paddy is not pulling the wool over my eyes.

“Yes, they will be using the theory that Linfield and Glentoran are full-time to take off a little bit of heat.

“People are saying Cliftonville have done remarkably well to be in the mix as a part-time club. Let me put it out there, we won the League and Cup double being a part-time team last season.

“We beat Glentoran, Larne and Crusaders who were all full-time teams, so Paddy and Cliftonville are more than capable of winning the League.

“Glentoran should win the League with the finances available to them and the huge investment the football club has benefited from, plus the wages they are paying their players.

“They should be head and shoulders above any team in this League and if they were not to be successful this season, it would be tantamount to abject failure.”

Carrick boss King admitted he had to read the riot act at half-time, explaining: “We were really poor in the first half. I thought I had them fired up going out, but they weren’t at it at all.

“It’s another game that got away from us because, on our second-half performance, I thought we could have nicked a point. Once again, we have matched one of the big teams and we were beaten by the odd goal, it’s happened to us about 10 times this season.”

CARRICK: Hogg 6, Surgenor 6, Ervin 6, Cushley 5 (E Kelly, 70 mins, 5), D Kelly 5 (McGuckin, 46 mins, 6), Glendinning 6, Gibson 6, Carson 5 (Gordon, 46 mins, 6), Scully 5, Tilney 5, Anderson 5 (Chambers, 76 mins, 5). Unused subs: Skeet, Kalla, Waite.

LINFIELD: Walsh 6, Shields 8, Callacher 7, Millar 7, Manzinga 6 (Vertainen, 76 mins), Hall 6, McKee 6 (Devine ,76 mins), McClean 6, Fallon 6, Pepper 6 (Mulgrew, 62 mins), Hastie 6 (Quinn, 76 mins). Unused subs: Newberry, Salam, Evans.

REFEREE: Christopher Morrison 6.