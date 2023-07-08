David Healy says Linfield are ready for Europe following Kilmarnock win

Linfield 1 Kilmarnock 0

Linfield manager David Healy believes his team are in the best possible shape ahead of Thursday night's Europa Conference League showdown against KF Vllaznia.

The Blues yesterday completed their preparation with an impressive showing against Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock at Windsor Park, Chris McKee’s well-taken first half goal earning Healy’s boys a deserved win.

However, the former Northern Ireland international striker is aware the Abanian side – they finished fourth in their League last season – will be a step up in class.

“We’ve had a good look a them,” said Healy. “Vllaznia are a bit like ourselves, their final game of the season was on May 29. Again, like ourselves, they have moved five or six players on (from last season).

“So, it’s now about identifying the new players they have brought in and how they fit in to their style of play.

“But, it will be about us, not about them.

“It’s all about us, how we approach the game and how we perform. We know it’s important to try to take some sort of advantage to Albania for the second leg.

“We still have bad memories of our European exit last season, so we must use that as a motivational factor in this round.

“Our aim is to progress to the next round which would be financially beneficial to the club. We must try to maximise what we can get out of Europe this year."

Healy was thrilled with his team’s workout against Derek McInnes’ team.

McKee got the winner on 12 minutes, slotting home a Joel Cooper corner kick. Before that, Killie goalkeeper Will Dennis established himself with a couple of wonder saves to deny Kyle McClean.

“Our performance levels were good,” added Healy. “You are never going to get the perfect game the perfect performance and the perfect result.

“We controlled a majority of the play and probably missed two, three or four really good opportunities. The most important thing for me is we came out of it without any injury problems, a clean bill of health.

“We have freshened up the group. There is maybe a little bit more naevity in the squad. Again, that may help (in Europe). Some of the players are coming in with not as many (mental) scars that a few of the boys had that left.

“Even though they had been hugely successful, some of them put their bodies on the line for some years that left them with mental scars. So, we have freshened up. We’ve tried to add a bit of pace into the side, boys with a good work ethic.”

Healy admits he would like to bolster his squad before the close of the transfer window.

“Yes, we are still actively looking . . . there is no point in me saying no,” he added.

“There are players that we’ve spoken to, but it’s not always easy these days getting people through the door.

“We are always on the lookout...we are on the lookout for different options.

“Nothing will happen this week because of our European commitments, but we still have a few weeks left before the close of the window. If the club can make things happen, we may look to add one or two.”

LINFIELD: Johns (Walsh 73), Finlayson, Hall (Newberry 73), M Clarke, Millar (A Clarke 73), Shields (Annett 73), McClean (Mulgrew (65), Scott (Haygarth 65), McKee (McStravock 73), Fitzpatrick (Devine 65), Cooper (McKay 73).

KILMARNOCK: Dennis, Ndaba, Deas, Armstrong (Brown 86), Watson, Sanders, Murray (Leslie 86), Lyons (McInroy 46), Cameron (Wales 73), Polworth (Warnock 73), Trialist (Magennis (45).

REFEREE: Tim Marshall.