David Healy slams Linfield critics and 'dodgy decision' after Glentoran awarded penalty in Big Two derby

Manager David Healy last night hit out at his team's critics after Linfield took a giant stride towards retaining the Danske Bank Premiership crown.

The Blues may still be without a victory over east Belfast rivals Glentoran this season following the tense goalless draw at The Oval, but the crucial point edged them a little closer to a world record-equalling 55th title win.

The result means the Blues are six points clear of Coleraine with four games remaining.

Healy's boys took a slating on social media after last weekend's defeat at Glenavon and the Linfield chief took off the gloves to have a pop at the keyboard warriors after a performance of passion, hunger and desire.

"This is the most incredible group of players," said the former Northern Ireland striker. "We lost a game last week and all of a sudden the manager was clueless, the players don't love the club and don't play for the badge.

"I know the hard work these lads put in, their dedication is incredible. There is a ban on social media over the weekend and probably not before time.

“It really annoys me when people question them playing for the shirt. My players all have families and their kids read stuff on social media. It doesn't worry me, but it's attacking my players — players who I absolutely adore because I know the hard work they put in.

“I class myself as an honest, hard-working manager and there is no more honesty than what we have in that group of players.”

Healy insisted his boys deserved their point at The Oval, but stressed it could have been taken away from them with referee Tim Marshall's decision to award Glentoran a spot-kick.

He added: “I thought it was harsh, but it didn't surprise me. I don't know whether or not officials want to drag out the League campaign as long as possible.

“In a game of this magnitude, a referee must be 100% certain to award a decision like that. People can make up their own mind. Fair play to Chris (Johns), he pulled off a magnificent save.

“It would have been a travesty if the match was decided on a dodgy decision. Again, I hear all the talk about Linfield get this, Linfield get that. I honestly can't remember coming away from any game over the past two or three years feeling we won the game courtesy of a refereeing decision going in our favour.”