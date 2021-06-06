David Healy’s new Linfield deal to be completed after break as club put Robbie McDaid interest on hold

Linfield will hold further talks with double-winning manager David Healy about a new deal following preliminary negotiations last week.

The former Northern Ireland striker’s current deal runs until the end of 2022, but Blues Chairman Roy McGivern told Sunday Life Sport the club were keen to tie him down to a long-term deal.

Healy was linked with the vacant Dundalk job several weeks ago but it is more likely that his next club will be in either England or Scotland.

The 41-year-old is a dyed-in-the-wool Blueman but harbours ambitions of furthering his managerial career at some stage.

Linfield set up a meeting with their successful manager last week but negotiations were parked while the Killyleagh man takes a break after a gruelling but successful campaign, winning his second double and his fourth title in five years.

Both parties were tight-lipped on the matter but Chairman McGivern insists there is no cause for concern about Healy’s future.

“David is taking a few days’ break, the initial meeting went well and we hope to finalise a new deal when David returns,” said McGivern.

Linfield players and staff will hardly have time to get a breather before they return to training in a couple of weeks ahead of their Champions League participation.

The draw for the first qualifying round will take place on June 15 with first-leg ties scheduled for July 6 or 7 and the return legs due to take place on July 13 or 14.

The Blues are unseeded and their opponents will be one of the following teams: Dinamo Zagreb, Ludogorets, Malmo, Cluj, Legia Warsaw, Sheriff Tiraspol, Ferencvaros, Skendija, Slovan Bratislava, Alashkert, Dinamo Tbilisi, Zalgiris, Flora, Podgorica, Kairat or Lincoln Red Imps.

Meanwhile, Linfield have put their interest in Glentoran striker Robbie McDaid on hold as they assess other potential targets.

The Blues have already signed one striker from outside the Irish League but remain on the lookout for more forwards to boost their striking options in the wake of Andy Waterworth and Shayne Lavery leaving.

After Linfield rejected a counter offer from Glentoran of cash plus Jordan Stewart, the Glens returned looking cash plus Kirk Millar, which has also been rejected. The Blues have not ruled out another move for McDaid but feel the situation is currently at an impasse.