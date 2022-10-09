David Jeffrey delighted to see Davy McDaid double up and end Ballymena United’s losing streak

Ballymena United star Davy McDaid is all smiles after breaking the deadlock at The Showgrounds

David Jeffrey said he was more satisfied than relieved after Ballymena United ended their five-game losing sequence and seven-hour goal famine against Portadown.

Davy McDaid, with his first two Premiership strikes for the club, earned the Sky Blues their first League victory at The Showgrounds since they beat Carrick Rangers in April.

“I’m delighted for all the players,” said Jeffrey.

“I asked them to go out and be courageous, the effort and commitment have never been in doubt and we had to make sure we were disciplined in our own box and clinical in their box. It wasn’t the best watch in the world but we scored two goals and kept a clean sheet.

“I actually started my team talk on Thursday evening because it was vitally important the players didn’t come in today burdened by anything. I told them, ‘Saturday will be an opportunity, seize the day and this is where we can get to if we get three points (six away from the bottom)’. So, satisfaction more than relief that all the hard work has been rewarded.”

Portadown were the perfect opponents for Ballymena in their quest to get back on the winning trail, both historically and presently. This was United’s 10th successive home win over the Ports, who have just a point to their name.

The home side also enjoyed the ideal start with the lead goal after just seven minutes.

A free-kick from Ross Redman appeared to be a straightforward clearance for goalkeeper Jethren Barr but, under pressure from Conor Keeley, his weak punch landed at the feet of McDaid, who had the simple task of poking home.

Kenny Kane could have made it two six minutes later but this time Barr reacted well to deflect the attempted lob for a corner.

McDaid was inches away from a second goal on the hour but his 25-yard drive just cleared the bar, and Ryan Waide had no excuse for not doubling the lead shortly afterwards when he missed the target from six yards.

Kane was involved in everything that was good about Ballymena and he almost got on the scoresheet himself when he met Jordan Gibson’s cross from the right but sent it just the wrong side of the upright.

Inevitably, it was Kane who set up the killer second. Controlling a miskick by Barr, his delightful through ball left McDaid in the clear and the striker dinked the ball over the keeper.

Stephen Teggart had missed Portadown’s best chance towards the end of the first half with a shot from 12 yards which he fired wide, although Sean O’Neill kept out good efforts by Oisin Conaty and Joshua Archer immediately after the restart.

The closest they came was in the 88th minute when Mark Russell’s free-kick from the right hit the inside of the post and came out, summing up another Portadown defeat.

“We need a break,” said boss Paul Doolin. “But we don’t help ourselves. Once you give the goal away, you make life difficult for yourself, you may as well start two goals down.

“If you look back at the goals we have conceded, most of them are similar. That’s 16 goals conceded and at least eight of them have been thrown in.

“Yes we’ve only scored three goals but we have to work for them, nobody gives us anything. We’re playing okay but the two 18-yard boxes are the problem.”

BALLYMENA: O’Neill 6, Whiteside 6, Keeley 6, Redman 7, Graham 6, Waide 6, McCullough 6, Kelly 6 (Nelson, 81 mins 5), Kane 8, Gibson 6, McDaid 7. Unused subs: Wilson, Loughran, Henderson, Tweed, Parkhouse, Clarke.

Portadown: Barr 6, Teggart 6, Upton 5, McNally 5, Akiotu 5 (McKeown, 86 mins, 5), Donnellan 5 (Wilson, 86 mins, 5), Almanzar 5 (Moore, 86 mins, 5), Archer 6 (Mitchell, 78 mins, 5), Russell 6, Conaty 6, Jenkins 6 (Stedman, 63 mins, 5). Unused subs: McKenna, Tantale.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan) 6