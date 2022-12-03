David Jeffrey hails Ballymena United as Davy McDaid leads four-star performance in win over Cliftonville

Ballymena United 4 Cliftonville 1

Davy McDaid is all smiles after slotting in Ballymena’s fourth strike of the day

As David Jeffrey put it at the end of this thrilling performance by his Ballymena United said: “We knew we had to be at our very, very, very best to get anything out of the game” and they were just that.

“By a country mile our best display of the season,” the boss added and, although Davy McDaid was the undisputed man of the match for his two goals and two assists, every player in a Sky Blue shirt rose to the occasion against a Cliftonville team who came into the game in second place in the Danske Bank Premiership table and on an unbeaten eight-match run.

McDaid’s superb finish — which gave United a deserved half-time lead — and his 83rd minute tap-in, which sandwiched two goals in two minutes from Kym Nelson and skipper Josh Kelly, promoted Ballymena to seventh and gave them their biggest victory over the Reds at the Showgrounds for five years.

“David McDaid is a very special player,” said his manager.

“Very modest, technically brilliant but, as well as his goals, he rolls his sleeves up and works so hard. And today he was supported by a cast of others who gave everything they had to give for that jersey.

“But because of his brilliance, people won’t talk about the incredible save that Sean O’Neill made in the second half or the block that Scot Whiteside made. We celebrated that as if we had scored. So I’m delighted and very proud.”

Cliftonville hadn’t conceded a goal in more than six-and-a-half hours of football but they leaked four in 47 minutes, starting with McDaid’s opener when he received a brilliant through ball from Kelly, skipped round Jonny Addis and then keeper Nathan Gartside before rolling the ball into the empty net.

In the 53rd minute, he robbed Luke Turner on the right touchline, raced to the byline and delivered the perfect cross for Nelson, who couldn’t miss at the back post.

Then, after a flowing move across the 18-yard box, McDaid played a delightful pass for Kelly to shoot under the advancing Gartside.

Cliftonville hit back in the 70th minute with Ronan Hale’s precise 20-yard shot into the roof of the net which gave O’Neill no chance but the keeper prevented a Reds comeback by beating away Moore’s effort four minutes later.

At the other end, Gartside had received a knock which left him limping for the last 15 minutes and it was his poor goal kick which went straight to Ryan Waide, who laid it off unselfishly to McDaid to give Ballymena a four-goal haul for the first time since January 1.

It is only a third defeat of the campaign for Cliftonville — who also conceded four at Larne — but it was the lack of fight which left Paddy McLaughlin (left) so angry.

“You don’t want to get beaten by anyone but certainly not because you lost to a team with more fight, more desire to win,” he said. “If you are outplayed and out-thought, then fair enough but when you are out-muscled and outfought, that’s disappointing.

“We are built on hard work and honesty and we didn’t show enough of that today and the goals we gave away were criminal.”

BALLYMENA UNITED: O’Neill 7, Whiteside 7, Wilson 7, Keeley 8, Redman 7 (Henderson, 90 mins, 5), Place 7, McCullough 8, Kelly 8, Nelson 7 (Waide, 75 mins, 7), McDaid 9, Gibson 7 (Graham, 75 mins, 6).

Unused subs: Williamson, McElroy, Kane, McGrory.

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 5, Lowe 5, Robinson 5, Addis 5, Turner 5 (Moore, 57 mins 6), Doherty 5 (Casey, 69 mins, 5), Gallagher 5 (C Curran, 69 mins, 5), R Curran 5, Rory Hale 5 (McDonagh, 57 mins, 6), Ronan Hale 6, Gormley 5.

Unused subs: Donnelly, Storey, Coates.

Referee: Ian McNabb (Newtownabbey) 7