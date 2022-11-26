David Jeffrey praises battling Ballymena United as Sky Blues overcome Carrick Rangers

Carrick Rangers 0 Ballymena United 2

David Jeffrey was quick to praise the work ethic of his Ballymena United side after they beat Carrick Rangers 2-0.

Second-half goals from Dougie Wilson and Sean Graham were enough for the Sky Blues to pocket all three points on the road.

The victory makes it three wins from five for Jeffrey’s side as they continue their turnaround in form and the Ballymena boss saluted the work rate of his side, particularly that of forward David McDaid.

“I’m so pleased with the performance,” he said.

“This was not an easy game, Carrick came at us and they showed that throughout.

“The second goal epitomises it with the work rate from McDaid to win the ball in the first instance before picking out Sean Graham.

“He was immense today, sometimes players of his ability don’t feel the need to roll their sleeves up when it gets tough but today he certainly did.

“This is a particularly tough place to come and to come and get two goals, a clean sheet and three points, I’m so pleased.”

After a quiet start to the game, the first big chance came the way of the home side.

Ben Tilney did well to beat his man before picking out Alex Gawne at the penalty spot, but his effort was well saved by Sean O’Neill.

Just minutes later, Ballymena had a chance of their own as McDaid found himself free in the box with the ball at his feet but he couldn’t get the contact he was looking for and his shot was dealt with by Ross Glendinning.

The second-half began with another chance for McDaid when Kym Nelson squared it for the forward at the back post but, similar to his earlier opportunity, the Carrick goalkeeper was there once again and tipped the strike on to the post.

With 63 minutes played, Andrew Mitchell’s cross was met by Gawne in the penalty area but he was unable to trouble O’Neill, who ensured it stayed goalless.

The deadlock was broken 10 minutes later, however, when Ross Redman’s corner was met by the head of Wilson at the near post, giving Glendinning no chance to intervene.

With four minutes left on the clock, Graham came off the bench and made an immediate impact, getting on the end of McDaid’s squared pass to score from close range with his first touch of the match and settle the issue in United’s favour.

Carrick manager Stuart King admitted his side weren’t on top of their game.

“I thought we were good in the first-half but in the second, we were second best,” he said.

“Based on the second-half performance, they deserved to leave with three points. We took our foot off the gas and it has cost us in the end.

“It is obviously disappointing but now it is time to dust ourselves off and go again.”

CARRICK: Glendinning 7, Forsythe 6, Stewart 6, Ervin 6, Cushley 5, Mitchell 5, McGuckin 5, Gawne 7, (McKiernan, 86 mins, 6), Glendinning 6, Tilney 7, Anderson 6. Unused subs: Hogg, Surgenor, Gordon, Kalla, Buchanan-Rolleston, Gillen.

BALLYMENA: O’Neill 7, Nelson 6 (Graham, 86 mins, 7), Redman 7, Wilson 6, Whiteside 6, McDaid 8, Kelly 6, Tweed 6 (McCullough, 30 mins, 6), Gibson 6, Keeley 7, Place 6. Unused subs: Williamson, McElroy, Waide, Kane, Henderson

Referee: Jamie Robinson (Portadown) 6