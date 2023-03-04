David McDaid leads the way as Ballymena overcome stubborn Ballyclare Comrades

David McDaid (left) is all smiles after sealing Ballymena's progress to the semi-finals

The 32-year-old may have been guilty of missing a penalty which would have nicked his team a victory in 90 minutes of absorbing action at Dixon Park, but all was forgiven when he scored a goal of the season contender late in extra-time to seal the deal.

It was all-action stuff against a gutsy Ballyclare side, who showed scant respect for their Premiership opponents. Indeed, when Caomhan McGuinness shot them into at first-half lead, another Cup shock looked a distinct possibility.

United levelled midway through the second period through Josh Kelly before substitute Andy McGrory converted his team’s second penalty of the day in extra-time. But the irrepressible McDaid had the final say with a textbook finish that sent the big away support into raptures.

“David’s goal was special, unbelievable,” beamed Jeffrey.

“He’s the only one who could score a goal like that — he is our exception. What a phenomenal, phenomenal player he is.

“His attitude is unbelievable; he’s bought in to what we are doing at the club. He is worth his weight in gold to us.

“We knew this would be a monumentally difficult task and his goal finally got us over the line. Ballyclare were very well organised. Stephen Small and Chris Ramsay deserve a massive amount of credit, their team was brave, tenacious and they could also mix it up.

“We also knew how challenging the pitch was going to be, so we trained in the worst pitch I could find in Ballymena leading up to the game.

“We probably had most of the play when they took the lead, in really what was their first attack.

“It wasn’t a matter of being critical of the players at half-time, the message was don’t panic. I told them to keep believing in themselves and we played with a real purpose in the second-half.

“We should have put the game to bed, which culminated in our first penalty, but David blotted his copybook for once. But again, there was no sense of panic in extra-time.”

The Comrades took the lead seven minutes before the interval when Joe Tully picked out the over-lapping McGuinness, who leathered an unstoppable shot past Jordan Williamson.

United levelled on 63 minutes when Sean Graham sent Steven McCullough galloping down the left and his low cross was brilliantly cushioned into the net by skipper Kelly.

Jeffrey’s team had the chance to win it on 89 minutes when McCullough was hauled down by McGuinness only for Cliftonville loanee Declan Breen to pull off a fantastic save to deny McDaid.

But when the little striker was tripped by substitute Ian Fletcher early in extra-time, referee Tim Marshall again pointed to the spot and this time McGrory made no mistake.

McDaid then had the final say — and what a goal it was. He pulled down a long clearance from Graham and took a touch before turning on the burners, leaving Fletcher in his wake and rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

Comrades boss Small said: “We pushed a very good team all the way. On another day, we could have taken them to penalties. It was a good Cup tie and I’m proud of the players.

“I thought our dream was on when we took the lead through a brilliant goal from Caomhan but, at times, United’s experience at playing in a higher League showed.”

BALLYCLARE: Breen 7, McGuinness 7, McConville 6, Beverland 7, McGrandles 7, Hassin 7, Roohi 6, Tully 6 (Farren, 71 mins, 6), Gilmour 6, Higgins 6 (Fletcher, 91 mins, 5), Donnelly 6. Unused subs:Mather, McCurry, Wylie, McMurty, Adair.

BALLYMENA: Williamson 7, Nelson 6 (Redman, 90 mins, 6), Whiteside 7, McDaid 8, Kelly 7 (Gibson, 106 ins, 6), McCullough 7, Kane 5, Henderson 6, McVarnock 6 (McGrory, 91 mins, 6), Graham 6, Farquhar 7. Unused subs: Waide, Tipton, Place, Clarke.

REFEREE: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown) 7.