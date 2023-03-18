Dean Shiels salutes ‘best’ win as Cliftonville kiss title dreams goodbye with defeat to illness-ravaged Dungannon Swifts

Cliftonville 1 Dungannon Swifts 2

There were feelings of delight for Dungannon's players and supporters alike after Joseph Moore's winner — © Desmond Loughery/ Pacemaker Pres

After seeing Dungannon Swifts complete a stunning late smash and grab, boss Dean Shiels revealed his club had sought the postponement of a fixture that opposing number Paddy McLaughlin admitted spelt the end of Cliftonville’s title ambitions.

The away camp may have been ravaged by illness, but it was the Reds who were left sick after 89th and 93rd-minute goals from Padraig Lynch and Joseph Moore earned Dungannon their second victory at Solitude in the space of a fortnight.

Having been unbeaten in domestic action on home soil for 14 months, Cliftonville have now seen their dreams of Irish Cup and Danske Bank Premiership glory go up in smoke at the hands of Shiels’ charges, who had looked down and out in the aftermath of Ronan Hale’s headed opener.

“Unbelievable,” was how the Swifts boss summed it up afterwards.

“I think it’s one of the best results for the club over the past couple of decades because of the circumstances — 10 players out; seven with an illness.

“We tried to get the game called off. We approached the League twice yesterday.

“We’d players playing here half-cocked, not fit, out of position and to come and win is just a magnificent effort.

“I’m really, really proud of the group. We had to pull seven players from the Under-20s and that shows what the club’s all about. The Under-20s players came on and gave us a brilliant lift, with energy and quality at the same time.”

After a flat first-half that bore an ominous resemblance to that Irish Cup Quarter-Final from a Cliftonville perspective, the hosts found their groove and deservedly took the lead when Hale — who had hit the bar during that opening 45 minutes — nodded Ronan Doherty’s cross into the bottom corner.

Having made the breakthrough, the Reds grew careless and demonstrated a wastefulness that came back to haunt them on 89 minutes when Steven Scott clipped in a delivery that the unmarked Lynch was only too pleased to convert.

The 18-year-old’s only previous senior goal had come in Dungannon’s Irish Cup sixth-round clash with Knockbreda, when two last-gasp efforts snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

They repeated the trick here thanks to Moore, who coolly slotted past Nathan Gartside after some good work from Corey Smith.

“We’ve got so many young players that are nearly on the cusp of it, and we try to promote them as much as we can, but the issue is you’re throwing them all in at once,” added Shiels. “We try and drip-feed them and try and manage their minutes.

“It’s hard to develop players and it’s hard to play out from the back and have the style that we have when you’re fighting relegation. That takes bravery, that takes guts and belief, and the young players that are coming through are being taught the same way as the first-team – and it all comes together because when they come on, they’re ready, they know their roles, and that’s what played out.”

While the Swifts stepped up their fight against the drop, Reds manager McLaughlin acknowledged that Cliftonville’s Gibson Cup race was run.

“We weren’t at our best but we’d so many chances to make it 2-0 and put the game safe,” he reflected.

“I’m devastated for the players because they’ve put in so much and devastated for the fans because they’ve backed us right throughout the season, but I think that probably seals our chances of winning the League.

“We’ve just got to go now for the rest of the season and finish as high up as we can because there’s European places up for grabs, so that’ll be the target.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 5, Addis 5 (C Curran, 46 mins, 7), Gallagher 6 (Gormley, 57 mins, 6), Rory Hale 6, R Curran 5, Lowe 7, R Doherty 6, Turner 7, Ronan Hale 7, Coates 6 (Parkhouse, 90 mins, 5), Moore 6 (Rocks, 75 mins, 5).

Unused subs: Donnelly, McDonagh, Robinson.

DUNGANNON: Dunne 6, Marron 7, Knowles 6, O’Connor 5 (Lynch, 80 mins, 7), Curry 7, McGinty 6, Walsh 6 (Cushnie, 75 mins, 6), Jenkins 5 (Smith, 80 mins, 6), Animasahun 6, Scott 6, Bruna 6 (Moore, 76 mins, 7).

Unused subs: Nelson, Francis, Donnelly.

Referee: Heigi Mikael Jonasson (Iceland) 7