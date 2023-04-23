Declan O’Hara hails Cliftonville spirit after thrilling derby draw with Crusaders

Cliftonville 3 Crusaders 3

Declan O’Hara admitted his pre-match nerves weren’t helped by Cliftonville falling behind within the first minute against Crusaders — but sung his players’ praises for a spirited north Belfast derby response in the 3-3 draw.

There were just 35 seconds on the clock when Paul Heatley’s flicked header put the away side in front and, while there was plenty of huffing and puffing for the remainder of the first-half, it wasn’t until after the interval that the contest exploded into life.

First Rory Hale drew the Reds level with a close-range conversion on 48 minutes before younger brother Ronan followed up to net after goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey had denied Joe Gormley.

Jarlath O’Rourke then equalised for the Crues with an unstoppable effort from distance to make it 2-2 — just three minutes earlier, it had still only been 1-0 — ahead of Gormley finding the top corner with a left-footed blast.

Tuffey had kept the Reds at bay with a string of fine saves throughout the game and another stop from a Ronan Hale shot ensured Crusaders remained alive in the tie until injury-time, when opposite number Nathan Gartside’s ill-judged decision to come for a Jude Winchester cross ended with Adam Lecky teeing Heatley up for a simple finish.

“The last thing I said was ‘let’s get a clean sheet’ and after 30 seconds, we were getting beat 1-0,” reflected Cliftonville’s interim boss O’Hara.

“Credit to our boys, they were excellent. They came out in the second-half and turned it on.

“I said to them all week to just go and play, go and enjoy yourself. I think they did enjoy themselves and, yes, it’s a kick in the teeth to concede with two minutes left but I’m so proud of those boys because it’s been a tough week for us.

“We had to give our fans something to shout about and once we got that first goal, the place erupted and the players feed off that.

“We go 2-1 up and then concede a wonder strike — I don’t think any keeper would have said that — but, again, we go up the pitch and score.

“The one at the end is a poor goal to concede — again — but, overall, in terms of the performance, I’ve asked them to go and put a smile back on the whole club’s face and I truly do believe there was a buzz back today.

“It was a great performance from us and I think Tuffey’s made five great saves and we’ve scored three. They’ve been in our box three times and scored three, so that’s one we’ll have to work on.”

Asked to reflect on things since Paddy McLaughlin’s decision to step down, O’Hara added: “Honestly, it’s been absolute mayhem. Since things happened on Monday with Paddy, it’s just went from crazy to nuts. My phone hasn’t stopped, people wishing me good luck, trying to get teams right, trying to pick the right team, getting advice from other managers from all over the country. After 30 seconds, I’m wondering ‘what am I doing here?’ but a lot of people told me to go and enjoy the experience and, touch wood, I’ve three games left and whatever happens next year with the new manager comes in, I don’t know where I’ll be but I’m going to enjoy it.

“I’m not going to lie, I was nervous. People who know me will know that I’m a Cliftonville man and I want the best for the club and I was nervous coming into Solitude, but I’m proud of the players because they’ve given me their all and that’s all I can ask for.

“I’ll go away from this thinking about what I could have done better for the team, how could I have helped them out in the second-half? Could I have changed something? I’ll go home and look at myself but those boys have been excellent for me all week.”

CLIFTONVILLE: Gartside 5, Gallagher 8, C Curran 7 (McDonagh, 72 mins, 6), Rory Hale 8, Lowe 7, Gormley 8 (Parkhouse, 74 mins, 6), Casey 7, Turner 7, Ronan Hale 8, Coates 7, Moore 7.

Unused subs: G Doherty, Ives, Addis, R Curran, R Doherty.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey 8, Hegarty 7, Weir 6 (Ebbe, 63 mins, 5), Caddell 7, O’Rourke 7, Owens 7 (Lecky, 63 mins, 6), Winchester 6, Larmour 7, Heatley 8, McKeown 7, Clarke 7.

Unused subs: Murphy, Stewart, Boyd, Barr, Quinn.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan) 7