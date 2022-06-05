Defeat is unthinkable for Armagh and Tyrone, which is why we could be set for an unmissable clash

The pressure is on the likes of Michael McKernan to deliver

The four provincial football Finals were staged last week and quite rightly were accorded due prominence by the media, although two of them unfortunately turned out to be non-events.

But that certainly cannot be said of today’s Armagh v Tyrone All-Ireland Qualifier at the Athletic Grounds. Here is a contest to titillate the taste-buds of even the most discerning followers.

Indeed, from the moment the teams came out of the hat together when the first-round draw was made on Monday week last, this match has been a huge talking point in GAA circles.

And with good reason too, I feel. When the sides met in the League earlier this year, Tyrone incurred four red cards and Armagh one after a fracas erupted as the match neared its conclusion.

Let’s be honest, the rivalry between Armagh and Tyrone has been intense — and that’s perhaps putting it mildly — down through the years.

They may be neighbouring counties but when it comes to Gaelic football passions are roused, the atmosphere becomes red hot rather than merely heated and indeed some people tend to lose the run of themselves.

But isn’t this the case in major sports across the globe? While today will see another instalment of the famed Armagh v Tyrone rivalry enacted, it will also serve to underline the mass appeal the fixture will hold because of the blood and thunder atmosphere that will prevail.

Indeed, this is unlikely to prove a match for the purist. Last Sunday’s Ulster Final was a boring affair when all is said and done because both managements had virtually their entire line-ups back behind the ball for the most part and that is likely to be the same again today, although there may be slightly more concessions in terms of creativity and flair.

When you think about it, a last-chance saloon battle is in the offing. Neither side distinguished themselves in the League and then Tyrone suffered a hugely embarrassing defeat at the hands of Derry in the Ulster Championship while Armagh capitulated against Donegal, and now each team has the opportunity to try and salvage a modicum of pride from what has been a grim 2022 to date.

Defeat is unthinkable for both sides. Armagh may have won that recent controversial League game but forget that match in the context of today’s game.

None of the teams will want the curtain to come down on their season in the first weekend in June and that’s precisely why I feel that both will feel very nervous when they take the field.

That may appear unlikely to many people given the depth of experience that there will be on the pitch but take it from me that the players will be under immense pressure to deliver.

In my opinion you could almost write the first 20 minutes off because I feel it will be so cagey it will be scary. Players will be pent up, fearful of conceding possession or, even worse, missing a scoring chance.

Make no mistake about it, the Athletic Grounds will be transformed into a Championship furnace this afternoon.

Yes, Tyrone may have very experienced players in Peter Harte, Padraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Niall Morgan and Conor Meyler while Armagh parade a raft of experience in Rory Grugan, Aidan Forker, Gregory McCabe, Oisin O’Neill and Stefan Campbell but even players of this stature will feel the heat.

To date the Ulster and All-Ireland Championships have provided some thrilling contests and a quota of embarrassingly one-sided contests. Today, I expect to see a game that will encompass everything — warts and all.

If ever the sudden-death environment is to be felt, it will almost be touchable today.

The fact that the game is a sell-out confirms the appetite that fans have.

With a 28,000-strong crowd in Clones last Sunday and 15,000 expected to cram into the Athletic Grounds, this means that within the space of a week 43,000 fans will have come in the turnstiles. If ever proof were needed that Championship football is in a league of its own.