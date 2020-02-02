Delighted Sean McComb set for huge 2020 after superb Ulster Hall win

Sean McComb produced a stunning performance to make a huge statement at the Ulster Hall last night as he scored a career-best win over Argentina’s Mauro Maximiano Godoy.

The Belfast light-welterweight dominated Godoy, almost forcing the end in the fifth, but a brave rally from the visitor in the sixth wasn’t enough for his corner to send their man out for another round as McComb comfortably cleared another hurdle in his toughest test to date.

It has been most impressive how the former Holy Trinity amateur has adapted to life in the pros and with this his first headline appearance, he rose to the task with his slick, southpaw style leaving Godoy chasing shadows and eating left hands.

The Argentine’s tactic was to try and absorb the attacks but McComb began to go through the gears and landed a heavy left that initiated a big assault and the attack in the fifth was even fiercer as a body shot left Godoy gasping for air, turning his back to suggest he wanted no more.

He did survive the round and came out for the sixth, but was unable to turn the tide as McComb scored a hugely impressive stoppage victory to set up a huge 2020 and inevitable title shot before long.

“I was getting into a rhythm and felt I could have stopped him any time,” he said.

Davy Oliver Joyce claimed the WBO European super-bantamweight title with a fifth round stoppage of Lee Haskins.

This was an entertaining bout with the pair sharing the opening rounds before Joyce took charge in the third.

In the opening bout of the night, Dee Sullivan had a comfortable points win over Jiri Svacina at cruiserweight.

Ruairi Dalton made it two wins from two as a professional with a points victory over Jose Aguilar in an entertaining contest, while Callum Bradley did likewise against Mikey Horbain.

Gary Cully vs Joe Fitzpatrick (1st Feb 2020) © AMMG Sports/Chris Scott

There were points wins for Pierce O’Leary and Padraig McCrory over Liam Richards and Lewis van Poetsh respectively.

Meanwhile, Gary Cully blitzed Joe Fitzpatrick in the opening round to claim the vacant Irish lightweight title.

The Kildare man appeared to catch Fitzpatrick cold in the first round with the Belfast man never recovering from an early, heavy knockdown.

Cully tore up the script with a stunning performance to send his support into raptures.

The opening bell saw both men look to claim the centre of the ring with Fitzpatrick landing early, but this was to be his only success as Cully got into gear and some excellent movement saw him spin the Divis man and get off with a combination.

Fitzpatrick was forced to walk into range against his taller opponent and a chopping left and right sent him to the canvas. It appeared Fitzpatrick’s legs had gone, but ref David Irving gave him the benefit of the doubt and allowed him to continue.

However, another short left had him down and this time a follow-up assault was enough to see the end at 1.38 of the round to hand Fitzpatrick his first career defeat, while Cully took the title.