Denmark will beat Northern Ireland and go on to top group, boldly states Joachim Andersen

Denmark are poised and ready for Northern Ireland — and there are strong expectations of triumph in all their remaining games in the qualification surge for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Defender Joachim Andersen is certain that the Danes will recover from a shock defeat in Kazakhstan in front of the passionate, packed house of Copenhagen’s famous Parken Stadium, where Michael O’Neill’s visitors face a precarious mission on Friday night.

Denmark remain favourites to win Group H, yet Kasper Hjulmand’s side found themselves on the wrong end of what transpired to be one of the most famous and scintillating nights in Kazakh football history back in March.

The Danes were looking comfortable at the Astana Arena — until they inexplicably blew a two-goal advantage with 18 minutes remaining to lose 3-2 against the hosts, who Northern Ireland play in Belfast shortly as part of their qualification double-header.

And even though Crystal Palace star Andersen missed the trip to Astana due to injury, he understands the consequences of further setbacks for a country that is starting to get over last year’s disappointing World Cup experience. The former European Champions left Qatar shocked and bruised in the wake of finishing bottom of their group with just a single point.

As if any added spice were needed ahead of the crunch tie with Northern Ireland, Denmark presently need to fulfil a sense of self-imposed promise.

Speaking to Sunday Life Sport, Andersen said: “The expectations we have are that we now expect to win every game.

“We are a good side and have usually proved that, along with those expectations for many years now. In this Euro group, we are the best team and I expect us to win the rest of the games.

“We need to enjoy things on the pitch again. Football is supposed to be fun, it’s a game we love. When you are free in your mind, you are free in your game which is great.”

Denmark are second in the qualifying group, three points behind leaders Slovenia. The ‘Danish Dynamite’ play in Ljubljana three days after hosting Northern Ireland, who have so far beaten San Marino and lost to Finland. Unsurprisingly, the urgent nature of the situation is clear for a relaxed yet confident Andersen.

He added: “We have two really big games coming up. It is always nice for me to play for Denmark, whether it is against Northern Ireland or anyone else. We also play Slovenia and these are games we really need to win after losing to Kazakhstan. We need to win these two. The coach is very focused and detail-orientated, so we will be ready for Northern Ireland.

“I wasn’t in Kazakhstan, but from the lads I spoke to it was a really bad result. It was a long trip, an eight-hour flight, two and a half days after the first game against Finland, in tough conditions for us on an artificial surface. But when you are 2-0 up, you can never lose 3-2 to Kazakhstan. It was so disappointing, but that is football sometimes. They scored crazy goals, a penalty where I didn’t think it was a handball and then the guy scored a wonder goal from long distance, so this kind of stuff can, unfortunately, happen.”

Andersen — who, incidentally, trains occasionally with Northern Ireland hopeful and fellow centre-half Kofi Balmer at Palace — has personally shaken off the Danes’ dismal 2022 World Cup showing. Now he can’t wait to get back to Parken in front of what promises to be a capacity early summertime crowd against the Northern Irish.

“All of that, the World Cup disappointment, is behind us now,” he insisted. “We have spoken too much about the disappointments and now we have a Euros coming up — that is what we are looking forward to.

“Parken is an amazing stadium. It is the stadium that most Danish players love to play in. It is a crazy atmosphere when we play and at the moment the fans are really behind us. That has not always been the case — if you saw things with us five years ago, it was not always full but the last three years it is full all the time. It doesn’t matter who we are playing. It is something to look forward to.”