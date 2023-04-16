Derby and Dundee United battling to land Larne’s title hero Lee Bonis

Derby County and Dundee United are fighting it out for the signature of Larne striker Lee Bonis, Sunday Life Sport can reveal.

The 23-year-old has been a success for the Inver Park club since being transferred by Portadown for £100,000 in January of last year.

Sunday Life Sport understands both Derby and Dundee United are very interested and are in a position to meet Larne’s valuation of the player.

Derby are currently seventh in League One under manager Paul Warne, while Jim Goodwin’s Tangerines are 10th in the Scottish Premiership.

Two years ago, Bonis was a roofer but now looks assured of a move across the water, which will be a boost for international boss Michael O’Neill.

O’Neill wants more striking options with Northern Ireland and Bonis insists he would be ready to meet the challenge.

“Who knows what might happen in the future?” said Bonis.

“Yes, I would love it but I am aware that Northern Ireland already have a few strikers at their disposal, players playing in England and Scotland.

“But it certainly wouldn’t daunt me. My ambition has always been to get across the water and play full-time.”