Derry among Ulster trio hoping for Finals day to remember at Croke Park

Derry’s Cormac O’Doherty will aim to flourish on the Croke Park stage in the Christy Ring Final

It’s not often three Ulster sides find themselves in hurling Finals at Croke Park on the same day.

But that will be the case next Saturday. Derry will face Meath in the Christy Ring Cup Final while Donegal will oppose Wicklow in the Nicky Rackard Cup decider and Monaghan will meet Lancashire in the Lory Meagher Cup showpiece.

It’s an overall reflection of the progress being made on the hurling front in Ulster and any level of success would be interpreted as another boost for the sport.

Derry perhaps face the strongest challenge in the Christy Ring Cup decider against a capable Meath side.

But Derry manager Johnny McGarvey has his players wound up for what is their biggest match for some time. With Cormac O’Doherty, John Mullan, Mark Craig, Richie Mullan and Paul Cleary helping to bring pace and momentum to the side, there is a feeling that they will certainly not be overawed by the occasion.

In their most recent outing, Derry overcame Mayo by 0-30 to 1-11 and assuming their scoring touch does not desert them, they could be coming home to a rapturous reception.

Donegal will be optimistic as they prepare to take on Wicklow in the Nicky Rackard Cup decider.

The two sides have been neck and neck for the greater part of the year. Declan Coulter and Keith Curran can set the tempo for Donegal.

Monaghan’s arrival in the Lory Meagher Cup Final is a boost for the side and they will now be meeting a strong Lancashire.

Fergal Rafter has been outstanding for Monaghan this year and his scoring feats have had much to do with taking them to Croke Park, where the team are particularly anxious to display their talents.