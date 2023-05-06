Derry are ready to come of age against Armagh in Ulster Final: Rory Gallagher

Derry’s Ethan Doherty gets the better of Monaghan’s Karl Gallagher during the Ulster Semi-Final — © ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Derry manager Rory Gallagher believes his team are “more mature and more ready” for their Ulster Senior Football Championship Final against Armagh next Sunday.

Gallagherhas watched his Oak Leafs side rack up Championship wins over Fermanagh and Monaghan in the Ulster series so far but acknowledges that Kieran McGeeney’s side will pose their biggest test to date.

In winning promotion to Division One of the Allianz League, Derry laid down a marker that they might prove a strong force in the Championship and that’s exactly how things have turned out.

But manager Gallagher is taking nothing for granted now that he has digested Armagh’s stunning 4-8 to 0-12 Semi-Final victory over a Down side that struggled from the outset.

In much the same vein, Derry’s 1-21 to 2-10 victory over Monaghan in the first Semi-Final was never in doubt but Gallagher still puts considerable store by that triumph.

“Monaghan are a team that I respect massively,” maintains Gallagher. “When you look at some of the players in their side, people like Rory Beggan, Conor McManus, Karl O’Connell and Darren Hughes, you get an idea of the quality they have.

“We had a training camp in Downings in Donegal the weekend before the game and we worked really hard in the build-up. I think this showed in their display but we knew that would be needed against a Monaghan side that had just beaten Tyrone.”

Ever the perfectionist, Gallagher believes that even though his side outgunned Monaghan, there is room for improvement.

“You will take 1-21 as a score any day but there are always things to be worked on. I know Armagh will be ready and they will have been considerably heartened by that win over Down,” points out Gallagher.

“I feel we have a team that is at a very good age. The destination to which we hope to get is very obvious and does not need to be spoken about. We will be trying to fulfil our potential and if we manage to do that then we won’t be too far away.

“The lads are enjoying their football and they have their hearts set on more success. But then you could say that about Armagh too. They have three Championship wins under their belts and that breeds confidence and spirit so we know we have to be on our guard.”

Gallagher’s commitment to and passion for Gaelic football are legendary and he does not spare himself in his team’s preparations and build-up to Championship engagements.

Nothing is left to chance and this is something that has come to be appreciated by his players as they eye back-to-back Ulster winners’ medals.

“I just want the players to be the best they can be. They have been showing massive spirit and energy and hopefully this will be the case again against Armagh,” adds Gallagher.