Derry aren’t playing the game I fell in love with, says Kerry great Pat Spillane

Pat Spillane has voiced his frustrations on Derry's style of play

Derry may find that they will have more than one foe to conquer in today’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final against Kerry at Croke Park.

The team’s style of play has not exactly been winning them admirers even if it has helped them to plot successful League and Championship courses to date

The Oak Leafs’ results speak for themselves — to date this year they have won the McKenna Cup, promotion to Division One of the Allianz League and a second consecutive Ulster Senior Football Championship Final.

But this surge of success has not quite been hailed in every area of the island.

Kerry’s legendary All-Ireland winner Pat Spillane harbours serious concerns surrounding Derry’s style of play and indeed takes issue with their tactics.

Never one to mince his words, Spillane lays it firmly on the line as he assesses the team that will seek to lower the colours of his own native county at Croke Park this afternoon.

Spillane, indeed, has taken serious issue with what he feels is the below-par standard of football that was served up in the Armagh v Monaghan and Derry v Cork ties.

It was after Tyrone’s inaugural All-Ireland title win in 2003 that Spillane coined the phrase “puke football” and now he has returned to that as he assesses recent games in the All-Ireland series.

“I fear we have seen signs of Gaelic football’s version of the apocalypse this summer,” he maintains.

“What happened in the Roscommon v Dublin match was the first warning. Remember that period in the first half when Roscommon kept possession for six minutes?

“Penalties aside, the Monaghan v Armagh Quarter-Final was a hard watch for the armchair fan. In a severe case of paralysis by analysis, the two teams set up as mirror images of each other.

“I finally reached breaking point early in the Derry v Cork match.

“I consider myself a mild-mannered individual but after the first three minutes, I wanted to drive my boot through the television screen.

“What I was seeing was not the game that I fell in love with and played.

“This was a new sport called ‘keep ball’.”