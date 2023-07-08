Derry boys must retain focus to clinch All-Ireland Minor crown: Damian McErlain

Monaghan's Tommy Mallen can point the way against Derry

Derry and Monaghan appear destined to be crossing paths at regular intervals this year, embracing different levels of football.

Today, they will renew rivalry in the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship Final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh (1pm) having charted contrasting courses to this stage.

While Derry exuded authority and confidence for the most part in lifting the Ulster title before surging to a comfortable win over Dublin in their All-Ireland Semi-Final, Monaghan have encountered a rather more rocky road.

Damian McErlain’s Oak Leaf side soared to a 3-11 to 1-7 win over the Dubs while Monaghan were fully extended by Kerry before coming out on top by 1-11 to 0-11 in the other closely-contested All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Derry’s penchant for stacking up scores has underpinned their progress this year and in Ger Dillon, Eamon Young, Conall Higgins and Johnny McGuckin they have capable forwards who could test the Monaghan defence to the full today.

In midfield, Tommy Rogers and Cahal McKaigue form a capable partnership while James Sargent, Cahir Speir and Luke Grant are defensive anchors.

Monaghan are not without their quota of scorers and in this connection Max McGinnity, Tommy Mallen and Sean Òg McIlwaine are key figures.

It was two late points from McIlwaine that proved crucial in taking Monaghan over the line against Kerry, while McGinnity has been consistent from frees and open play.

The Monaghan defence can expect a searching test today, a fact of which manager Dermot Malone is only too well aware.

“We know that Derry defend well and can hit you on the break so we have to be careful. It’s important that we keep our shape and minimise errors,” insists Malone.

Monaghan have shown considerable grit and their ability to stay the course in matches has been a huge benefit thus far.

For their part, Derry have played on the front foot from the outset of the Ulster Championship with their half-backs in particular launching relentless forays into enemy territory.

Skipper Fionn McEldowney leads a side that merges pace and power, their non-stop style generally ensuring that opponents are forced onto the retreat.

Manager McErlain has observed his team’s progress with considerable satisfaction but is conscious that Monaghan will be keen to make amends for their Ulster Final defeat to the Oak Leaf side.

“Monaghan will want to hit the ground running and for our part we too have to show urgency right from the start. We know they will be difficult opponents and we certainly cannot afford any lapses in concentration,” says McErlain.

The match is expected to attract a big crowd given the standard of fare which has been served up to date.

With both counties having reached the All-Ireland Senior Championship Semis, football fever is rampant and today’s Final could be the perfect aperitif to next week’s Croker spectacular.