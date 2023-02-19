Derry can get even better, says Rory Gallagher after victory over Meath

Two first-half goals helped Derry to a comfortable 11-point, 2-15 to 1-07 win over Meath at a wet and blustery Owenbeg on Saturday night.

Before throw-in, both sides had recorded two wins from their opening two fixtures and those in attendance had anticipated a closely-fought encounter. However, that never materialised and the Ulster champions romped home with ease.

“There are still four or five teams in the mix for it (promotion). We’ve just got to go to Kildare next week and get a result,” said manager Rory Gallagher.

“Our driving force is we want to be better and we want to play a phenomenal level and we want to play at a phenomenal, exciting, energetic environment. And that’s the challenge for us and part of that is promotion.”

Derry’s first major arrived after only 45 seconds. Conor Glass picked out Ethan Doherty, whose powerful shot squirmed under Meath custodian Harry Hogan to give the Oak Leafers a dream start.

The home side effectively wrapped up the points in first half injury time. Conor Doherty was afforded acres of space down the left-hand side of the Meath defence. He picked out Niall Toner, whose rasping drive found the roof of the Meath net.

In between those two majors, Derry found their scores easy to come by as Shane McGuigan, Paul Cassidy and Padraig McGrogan — from a ‘45’ — all contributed, while Doherty and Toner were also able to add to their tally.

It all helped Derry to a commanding 10-point lead at the break, 2-7 to 0-3.

Meath offered very little and were second best in every sector but did claim a goal 16 minutes into the second half through Thomas O’Reilly.

It proved to be no more than a consolation strike as Derry kept the scoreboard ticking over through Doherty, Benny Heron and Cassidy, before second-half replacement Oisin McWilliams rounded off the scoring deep into injury time.

The win keeps Derry’s promotion hopes firmly in their own hands but the challenge now for the Oak Leafers is to keep producing these high levels of performance.

Derry:O Lynch, C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey, P McGrogan, C Doherty, Padraig Cassidy, C Glass, B Rogers, N Toner, Paul Cassidy, E Doherty, B Heron, S McGuigan, N Loughlin. Replacements: O McWilliams for McKaigue (58), S Downey for Doherty (51), M Downey for Heron (65), L Murray for Loughlin (68), P McNeill for Glass (68). Scorers: E Doherty (1-2), N Toner (1-1, 0-1 Mark), Paul Cassidy (0-3), S McGuigan (0-3), P McGrogan (0-2, 1 ’45’), B Heron (0-2), N McEvoy (0-1), O McWilliams (0-1).

Meath: H Hogan, A O’Neill, M Flood, H O’Higgins, J O’Connor, D Keogan, C Hickey, R Jones, B Conlon, C O’Sullivan, J Scully, D Campion, J Morris, D Lenihan, T O’Reilly. Replacements. D McGowan for Conlon (HT), S Crosby for Campion (HT), D Moriarty for Lenihan (48), E Harkin for O’Higgins (53), A Lynch for O’Reilly (58). Scorers:T O’Reilly (1-1), D Lenihan (0-2, 1f), R Jones (0-1), B Conlon (0-1), D Moriarty (0-1), A Lynch (0-1f).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo)