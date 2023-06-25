Derry can handle Dublin in All-Ireland Minor Semi-Final: Damian McErlain

Derry boss Damian McErlain wants his side to focus on themselves

Oisin Doherty will be one of the key players Derry will look to

Familiarity may breed contempt in certain sectors of life but when it comes to sport, an acquaintance with silverware merely fuels a desire for more of the same.

Nowhere is this desire more pronounced than in Derry and specifically within the ranks of the county’s minor squads spanning recent years.

On no fewer than four occasions in the past nine years, the Ulster Minor Football Championship trophy has found a home within Oak Leaf territory and their most recent success in this connection was by a distance the most engrossing.

It was in a pulsating, nerve-shredding provincial Final against a gallant and fully committed Monaghan side a few weeks ago that Damian McErlain’s outfit came out on top and their reward for doing so is an All-Ireland Semi-Final against Dublin at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh this evening.

Derry’s swashbuckling charge into the Ulster Final underlined their scoring prowess, slick teamwork and solid character and these three assets will be required in abundance against the Dubs as they battle for a place in the decider.

Manager McErlain, though, remains unperturbed about the prospect of facing a Dublin side that has shown a voracious appetite for playing on the front foot.

“There is no doubt that this is a good Dublin team but we have to look to our own game,” points out McErlain, who has also managed the Oak Leaf County senior side in the past.

“We always knew that if we got this far we would be coming up against quality opposition and Dublin are just that.

“They will come at us from the word go and we simply cannot afford to concede ground.

“They will be aware of the tough battle we had in the Ulster Final, there’s no doubt about that.”

Derry, though, are well-equipped for the challenge that they face.

In Johnny McGuckian, Eamon Young, Cahir Spiers and Oisin Doherty they have quality forwards while at the back Jack McCloy is a competent goalkeeper behind a defence that will be put to the test today.

Derry’s free-flowing style, clever use of space and ability to execute turnovers when under pressure have been key to their progress but they will certainly have their work cut out against a Dublin side that have their sights fixed on more progress.

In Liam Cahill and Paddy Curry the Dubs possess two talented forwards while Jack O’Sullivan and Ryan Mitchell are forceful defenders in front of goalkeeper Cillian Murray.

While Dublin were fully extended by Cork in their All-Ireland Quarter-Final, Derry had things very much their own way in overcoming Galway 1-13 to 0-4.

They are unlikely to enjoy such a trouble-free passage this time.