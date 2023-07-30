Derry can’t think it’s mission complete against KuPS, warns Mark Connolly

Mark Connolly is in no mood for complacency after Derry City defeated Finnish outfit KuPS at the Brandywell

Derry City’s Mark Connolly has warned his team-mates that their Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round clash against KuPS is far from over.

The Candystripes came from behind to secure a deserved 2-1 first-leg victory at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Thursday night, but the big centre-back knows that they still have a lot to do in Finland in the second leg this Thursday coming.

“It was a big win because they’re a decent team, they’ve international players and technically they’re very good – but listen, it’s only half-time, so we’ve done nothing yet,” Connolly declared.

“The character the boys showed, particularly in the second-half, was great. I thought we didn’t let them out in the second-half and I felt we were outstanding.

“Their keeper made some amount of saves, and we’re disappointed that we didn’t score a few more goals. However, to win 2-1 at home was great.

“In general, we’ve a young squad, and getting past the First Round, which was the first time in nine years, was sort of a weight off our shoulders, but listen, it’s only the first-half over in terms of the second leg tie.

“It’s going to be difficult next week away from home, but we’re going there with a one-goal lead and we’ll not be going over there to sit back looking for a draw. We’ll be going to try and get another positive result again.”

The former Dundalk defender also praised the City supporters, who he felt produced a great atmosphere and played their part in a memorable night for the club.

“The fans were unbelievable, and genuinely, that second-half, the way the fans backed us was unreal; we need that every home game,” he added.

“I know it’s difficult and expensive to come to all the games, but we need the backing of the fans. Honestly, the boys in the changing room and everyone was talking about the atmosphere and how much they got us over the line.

“Every throw-in, every tackle, every shot, you name it... the roar from the fans was great, and that’s what we need every week.”