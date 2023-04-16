Derry City can hit back by ending poor run against Dundalk: Shane McEleney

Shane McEleney is expecting a tough test at Dundalk this evening despite the home side losing their previous three games.

Derry City have themselves suffered two defeats in a row, but McEleney feels they can end their recent poor form against a Lilywhites outfit they’ve overcome only twice in their last 12 meetings.

“I don’t think Oriel Park is an easy place for any team to go to,” he insisted.

“Over the years, it has always been a tough place to go and get points. We’ve had a wee blip after losing two games in four days but, after the first round of fixtures, we’re still sitting in second place in the League.

“So the glass is always half full as they say and we’ll take the positives from our start because we’re still there in second place and that’s not a bad place to be.”

The former Larne and Finn Harps centre-back didn’t want to make any excuses for the Candystripes’ defeats to Drogheda United and Bohemians, but conceded that injuries haven’t helped Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side as the likes of Cameron Dummigan, Mark Connolly, Michael Duffy and Colm Whelan are all still on the treatment table.

“We haven’t played the same back-four throughout the first set of games,” he explained.

“Mickey Duffy also got injured in the warm-up at St Pat’s on the first night and stuff like that, so there have been a few things that have gone against us, but we don’t want to use them as excuses or anything.

“What we have to do is look forward to those players coming back and there’s a fair few of them not that far away and we just have to be positive about things and look to try and put in a good performance at Dundalk.

“I think our performance against Bohs on Monday night wasn’t poor. There was very little in the match and a referee’s decision went against us, but that’s football.”